Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 tablet is $200 off at Walmart

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $200: Choose a tablet that doesn’t sacrifice performance for portability when you pick up the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for $899 at Walmart. As of Feb. 1, you’ll save 18% on a tablet with an 11th-Generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD.

Laptops continue to get smaller and more lightweight, especially if you consider the ever-popular Chromebook. But sometimes you need extra portability without losing out on processing power. That’s one reason why you might want to embrace the best of both worlds with a Microsoft Surface Pro.

Find that perfect mix when you buy a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch tablet for $899 from Walmart. That’s $200 off the original price for this configuration and $100 cheaper than the current price at Best Buy.

SEE ALSO: The 2020 iPad Air is $100 off its usual price (again)



This Surface Pro 8 boasts the 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1145G7 processor that helps you get the most out of Windows 11 and any of your favorite applications. Adding to its overall speed is 8GB of system memory along with a 128GB solid-state drive for internal storage.

Unlike other popular tablets, the Surface Pro 8 features a built-in kickstand that makes it more convenient as a portable workstation. For added flexibility, upgrade it with a Surface Pen to enjoy a responsive screen and add the Surface Pro Keyboard to turn it into your dream laptop. On top of all of that, you’ll get dual HD cameras for both photos and video chats, Thunderbolt 4 ports for faster data transfers, and up to 16 hours of battery life.

Credit: Microsoft

Explore related content: