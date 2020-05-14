Migrant crisis: Mamata announces 105 special trains in 30 days; Piyush Goyal says ‘Bengal needs 105/day’ | India News – Times of India

@MamataOfficial I feel sad that while there is a need for 105 trains/day to bring back migrants to WB, the State is… https://t.co/vsPQ8Q7p2o — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) 1589465620000

NEW DELHI: Railway minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that several migrants wanted to return to West Bengal and warned that if the state government did not accept them there could be several more cases of people walking hundreds of kilometres to reach their homes.The Union minister was responding to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee , who took to Twitter to announce that her government had arranged 105 additional special trains to bring home the migrants.“Towards our commitment to helping all our people stuck in different parts of the country and who want to return back to Bengal, I am pleased to announce that we have arranged 105 additional special trains,” Mamata Banerjee said on Twitter.She also said that “over the coming days, these special trains will embark from different states for various destinations across Bengal bringing our people back home.”

Piyush Goyal responded to her tweet and said: “I feel sad that while there is a need for 105 trains/day to bring back migrants to WB, the State is accepting only 105 trains over 30 days. I once again hope for the sake of Bengali brothers & sisters in different parts of the country, that WB will accept them back with open arms.”

In another tweet the Union minister warned that the state government’s reluctance to take back the migrants could force them to resort to desperate means to reach their homes.

“Many migrants want to return to WB & if State doesn’t accept them then we may find more cases of migrants & even children walking for hundreds of kms & resorting to other dangerous means. WB should speed up setting up of adequate arrangements to receive their own migrants,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the railway minister had appealed to all states to permit the operation of migrant special trains so that the stranded can reach home.

His appeal came a day after Union home minister Amit Shah wrote to Mamata Banerjee to allow such trains to run.

Amit Shah has said the West Bengal government is not allowing trains with migrant workers to reach the state that may further create hardship for the labourers.

In a letter to Mamata, the Union home minister had said that not allowing trains to reach West Bengal is “injustice” to the migrant workers from the state.

The West Bengal government and the Centre have been engaged in a war of words over the handling of coronavirus crisis and enforcing of the Covid lockdown.