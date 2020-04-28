Mike Pence Bucks Mayo Clinic’s Mandatory Mask Policy During Visit

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday opted not to wear a face mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic’s campus in Minnesota, bucking the organization’s mandatory masking policy amid the pandemic. Video showed Pence, whose face was fully exposed, surrounded by masked staff members and a masked patient while touring the clinic. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the patient was infected with the coronavirus. The Mayo Clinic informed Pence of the masking policy prior to his visit, the organization tweeted Tuesday. The tweet has since been deleted, but the clinic confirmed to HuffPost that it shared the masking policy with the vice president’s office.



Wall Street Journal reporter Gordon Lubold, who was present for the vice president’s visit, tweeted that the clinic made it clear that everyone should wear a mask. The clinic’s website states that all patients, visitors and staff are required to wear a mask on campus in an effort to curb the contagion. “Please bring your own face mask or covering to wear,” the website states. Neither Pence’s office nor the Mayo Clinic immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

PENCE flouts Mayo Clinic policy that everyone on campus wear a mask, even as he meets with staff and a patient. pic.twitter.com/kfo64KQDhU — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) April 28, 2020

President Donald Trump earlier this month announced guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommended people wear cloth face masks in public settings where social distancing may be difficult to maintain. Trump, however, said that he did not plan to follow the guidance. “I don’t think I’m going to be doing it,” Trump said during a news briefing at the White House on April 3. “Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I just don’t see it.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates.