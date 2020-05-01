Mike Pence Dons Mask For GM Tour After Mayo Clinic Backlash

Vice President Mike Pence wore a face mask as he toured a General Motors plant in Indiana on Thursday, days after he was criticized for not wearing the protective gear during a tour of the Mayo Clinic.

Pence went to the GM facility in Kokomo, which is now making medical ventilators, with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to see the ventilator production and testing lines.

GM has partnered with Ventec Life Systems to produce the medical equipment to help with the shortfall of ventilators across the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In videos and photos of Thursday’s visit, Pence can be seen talking to GM executives and staff while wearing the face mask and protective glasses.

Pence, Chao and other officials who toured the facility removed their protective gear during a roundtable discussion.