Jimmys Post

Mike Pence Gets A Blunt Reminder After ‘Let Their Voices Be Heard’ Tweet

Mike Pence Gets A Blunt Reminder After ‘Let Their Voices Be Heard’ Tweet



Twitter users took Vice President Mike Pence to task on Friday over his tweets about the death of George Floyd ― an unarmed Black man who died on Monday in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck ― and the protests that have since spread across the country.

“We have no tolerance for racism in America. We have no tolerance for violence inspired by racism,” Pence wrote in one tweet, adding in another: “We condemn violence against property or persons. We will always stand for the right of Americans to peacefully protest and let their voices be heard.”

Many critics accused Pence of hypocrisy, noting how he walked out of an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 in protest at the 49ers players who took a knee during the national anthem.

The athletes were powerfully yet peacefully protesting police brutality and systemic racial injustice, following the lead of former 49er Colin Kaepernick.

Others scolded Pence for putting the word “property” before the word “persons” in his post:





Source link

admin

Related News

The pandemic could be an opening to build a better Parliament | CBC News

The pandemic could be an opening to build a better Parliament | CBC News

The recent spasm of concern over how Parliament is or isn’t functioning during this pandemic at least demonstrates that there is still some feeling for

Michelle Obama: ‘I’m Exhausted By A Heartbreak That Never Seems To Stop’

Michelle Obama: ‘I’m Exhausted By A Heartbreak That Never Seems To Stop’

Former first lady Michelle Obama said it was “up to all of us — Black, white, everyone” to root out racism as she responded on

George Floyd Updates: Minneapolis Is Under Curfew as Protests Continue Nationwide

George Floyd Updates: Minneapolis Is Under Curfew as Protests Continue Nationwide

Fired officer is charged with third-degree murder after George Floyd’s death. The former police officer who was seen on video using his knee to pin

In A Bone To Evangelicals, CDC Drops Warning About COVID-19 Risks In Choirs

In A Bone To Evangelicals, CDC Drops Warning About COVID-19 Risks In Choirs

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday suddenly dropped its warning about the risk of choirs spreading COVID-19 at religious services after

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *