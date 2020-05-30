Mike Pence Gets A Blunt Reminder After ‘Let Their Voices Be Heard’ Tweet

Twitter users took Vice President Mike Pence to task on Friday over his tweets about the death of George Floyd ― an unarmed Black man who died on Monday in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck ― and the protests that have since spread across the country.

“We have no tolerance for racism in America. We have no tolerance for violence inspired by racism,” Pence wrote in one tweet, adding in another: “We condemn violence against property or persons. We will always stand for the right of Americans to peacefully protest and let their voices be heard.”