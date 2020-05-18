Mike Pompeo warns China is a danger to America with its global expansion drive

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said China poses a risk to ‘freedom-loving countries and democracies’ with its global expansion drive in his latest blast against the Communist superpower.

Pompeo said China had backed out of promises not to send warships to the South China Sea and ‘diminished’ the One Country, Two Systems policy in Hong Kong.

He said China’s actions take the dispute between the US and Beijing ‘far beyond’ coronavirus.

Speaking to right-wing news site Breitbart, he said: ‘What the Chinese Communist Party is doing, it goes so far beyond what’s happened in the time of this coronavirus.

‘I think the American people, and I hope people all across the world, understand the risk to the globe—to freedom-loving countries and democracies around the world—that are presented by the actions of the Chinese Communist Party.’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) said China (Chinese President Xi Jinping, right) poses a risk to ‘freedom-loving countries and democracies’ in his latest blast against the Communist superpower

China has significant influence over Asia, Europe and parts of Africa with seaports, roads and rail routes spanning miles

State Department IG fired by Trump was investigating Pompeo By LAUREN FRUEN FOR DAILYMAIL.COM The State Department inspector general fired by President Trump was said to have been investigating claims Mike Pompeo made a staffer walk his dog and pick up his dry cleaning. Donald Trump announced the planned removal of Inspector General Steve Linick in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Friday night. That made him the fourth government inspector general to be ousted in recent weeks. Trump announced late Friday that he was firing the inspector general, Steve Linick, pictured, an Obama administration appointee whose office was critical of what it saw as political bias in the State Department’s management Two officials have now told NBC Linick was looking into whether Secretary of State Pompeo made the staffer carry out personal tasks, including booking dinner reservations for the Republican and his wife. Democrats demanded on Saturday that the White House hand over all records related to Trump’s latest firing of a federal watchdog, suggesting Pompeo was responsible, in what ‘may be an illegal act of retaliation’. One White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said: ‘Secretary Pompeo recommended the move and President Trump agreed.’ Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro on Sunday downplayed the firing of the State Department’s top internal watchdog, saying the ‘deep state’ has caused problems for the administration and those who are not loyal must go. The top Democrats on the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees questioned the timing and motivation of what they called an ‘unprecedented removal.’ ‘We unalterably oppose the politically-motivated firing of inspectors general and the President’s gutting of these critical positions,’ House panel chairman Eliot Engel and Senator Bob Menendez, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations panel, said in a statement announcing the probe. The two Democrats said it was their understanding that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo personally recommended Linick’s firing because the inspector general ‘had opened an investigation into wrongdoing by Secretary Pompeo himself.’ A State Department spokesperson confirmed Linick had been fired but did not comment on the Democratic investigation or Pompeo’s role in the dismissal. The agency said Stephen Akard, director of the Office of Foreign Missions, would take over the watchdog job. Linick, who was appointed to the role in 2013 under the Obama administration, is the fourth inspector general fired by Trump since early April following the president’s February acquittal by the Republican-led Senate in an impeachment trial. Pelosi called the ousting an acceleration of a ‘dangerous pattern of retaliation.’

Pompeo’s statements are the latest in a war of words between the two superpowers over their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the first cases of which were reported in Wuhan.

The US has joined international demands for an independent inquiry into the handling of the disease with calls set to be made for a full probe as the World Health Organization holds its virtual assembly today and tomorrow.

The WHO is braced for heavy criticism from the US, with Trump having accused it of a ‘China centric’ approach to the pandemic and frozen funding.

Last month, Pompeo accused the Chinese Communist Party of not being transparent about spread of the coronavirus, claiming they had not shared samples of the bug ‘making it impossible to track the disease’s evolution.’

On Friday, China admitted that it destroyed early samples of COVID-19 at unauthorized laboratories.

Earlier this month, Pompeo said there was ‘enormous evidence’ that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in Wuhan.

His harsh words prompted a state-run Chinese newspaper to accuse him of betraying his faith.

The Global Times, a major Communist propaganda outlet, alleged that as a ‘devout Christian’, Pompeo had committed the sin of lying and suggested that he should be punished while the Chinese state broadcaster labelled him ‘evil’.

Today, China branded Trump, Pompeo and top trade adviser to the President Peter Navarro the ‘professional lying trio’.

In his interview with Breitbart this weekend, Pompeo said: ‘They’ve come at me too. All kinds of names.’

He added: ‘Those attacks demonstrate weakness, not resolve, by the Chinese Communist Party.’

Pompeo’s critiques echoed that of the Presidents in recent weeks as the coronavirus death toll in the US continued to soar, making the country the worst-affected in the world.

Donald Trump has insisted that Beijing recklessly concealed important information about the outbreak.

Trump claimed that he had seen evidence that coronavirus started in the Wuhan virology laboratory and warned he could impose tariffs of $1trillion on China in retribution for the pandemic.

And on Wednesday, the President said ‘the ink was barely dry’ on a trade deal when the ‘world was hit by the Plague from China’.

It comes as Pompeo remains embroiled in controversy over the State Department inspector general fired by President Trump.

Inspector General Steve Linick was said to have been investigating claims Pompeo made a staffer walk his dog and pick up his dry cleaning.

Trump announced the planned removal of Inspector General Linick in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Friday night.

That made him the fourth government inspector general to be ousted in recent weeks.

Yesterday, Pompeo warned China against interfering with American journalists working in Hong Kong.

In a statement, he said: ‘It has recently come to my attention that the Chinese government has threatened to interfere with the work of American journalists in Hong Kong.

On Wednesday, the President said ‘the ink was barely dry’ on a trade deal when the ‘world was hit by the Plague from China’

China has acknowledged it destroyed early samples of COVID-19, confirming a claim put forward by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late last month. A worker is pictured inside a laboratory in Wuhan, China

UK joins international demands for inquiry into handling of coronavirus By JAMES TAPSFIELD, POLITICAL EDITOR FOR MAILONLINE China is facing mounting pressure over coronavirus as the UK joins international demands for an independent inquiry into the handling of the disease. Calls are set to be made for a full probe as the World Health Organisation holds its virtual assembly today and tomorrow. The WHO is braced for heavy criticism from the US, with Donald Trump having accused it of a ‘China centric’ approach to the pandemic and frozen funding. Meanwhile, the UK is among the backers of an EU resolution urging an ‘impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation’ of the international response to COVID-19. Although the text does not refer explicitly to China it is seen as an opening shot in a looming battle over the origins of the disease. Beijing has been accused of causing deaths by covering up the early stages of the outbreak, and hiding its death toll. At least 116 countries have signed the resolution – well over the two-thirds threshold needed for it to be put forward tomorrow. The text calls on WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to initiate ‘field missions’ to identify the source of the virus and how it crossed the species barrier to reach humans. The WHO and most experts believe the virus emerged in a market selling wildlife in Wuhan late last year.

‘These journalists are members of a free press, not propaganda cadres.’

‘Any decision impinging on Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms as guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law would inevitably impact our assessment of One Country, Two Systems and the status of the territory.’

‘One Country, Two Systems’ is the arrangement under which Hong Kong was handed back to China from Britain in 1997, designed to guarantee rights and freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.

In February, China kicked out three journalists from The Wall Street Journal after the newspaper ran an opinion piece on the coronavirus crisis with a headline that Beijing deemed racist.

Weeks later, Washington curbed the number of Chinese nationals from state-run news outlets in the United States.

Beijing responded in March by expelling more than a dozen American journalists from The New York Times, The Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

China’s foreign ministry also made the landmark announcement that these journalists would not be allowed to work in Hong Kong, even though the financial hub is nominally in charge of its own immigration policies.

The semi-autonomous financial hub is a major regional base for international media partly because it boasts certain liberties denied on the authoritarian mainland. In the past, foreign journalists expelled from China often relocated to Hong Kong.

The deputy director of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Department Zhao Lijian said in response: ‘We have said many times that Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs, and no foreign government organizations or individuals have the right to intervene.’

On Friday, it was reported in Chinese state media China is planning ‘necessary’ retaliation measures to punish the American politicians.

Liu Dengfeng (pictured), a supervisor with China’s National Health Commission, admitted that early samples of the coronavirus had been destroyed

Beijing’s sources stressed that the sanctions to be announced by the Communist Party ‘ will impact’ the upcoming US presidential election in November.

The punitive penalties will also be given to Missouri and ‘other US individuals and entities’ that have sued China over its perceived mishandling of the health crisis, reported the Global Times citing insiders.

Missouri filed a lawsuit against China last month, accusing it of ‘lying to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19’. Mississippi said a day later it was also preparing to sue Beijing for similar reasons.

Last month, the US deployed two ships for combined exercises not far from where a Chinese government survey ship, Haiyang Dizhi 8, was said to be operating. Pompeo said China had backed out of promises not to send warships to the South China Sea

The United States Navy announced that it has deployed the USS Montgomery (seen above on Friday) to a contentious area of the disputed South China Sea

