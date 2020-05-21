Mike Tyson shows off his hand speed and ripped physique in new video as he gears up for a return

Mike Tyson has given fans another glimpse of his trademark power and speed as he continues to work towards a sensational comeback fight.

The 53-year-old has been training hard ahead of a controversial return to the ring, with a trilogy fight against old foe Evander Holyfield seemingly on the cards.

But after Shannon Briggs claimed that he had agreed to take on Tyson ahead of Holyfield, the Baddest Man on the Planet posted an update to social media.

Mike Tyson shows off his hand speed in a new video posted to Chinese social media site Weibo

The 53-year-old looked in good shape as he shadow boxed outside wearing just a pair of jeans

Tyson has been training hard ahead of a return to the ring. He hung up his gloves back in 2005

Launching his own page on Chinese microblogging site Weibo with a video, Tyson told fans that: ‘there’s a possibility I might come back’.

Wearing just a pair of jeans and no top, the American then proceeds to shadow box, showing off the speed which once made him the most feared man in boxing.

In the short clip, Tyson throws a series of jabs, hooks and uppercuts, teasing the sort of punches we could see again if a fight with Briggs is made official.

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old claimed that he had spoken directly with Tyson to agree a heavyweight showdown in the near future.

Tyson covers his face in the clip, which was used to launch the legend’s own Weibo channel

The veteran throws a series of upppercuts, demonstrating his trademark hand speed

Tyson continues to tease fans about a comeback and says there’s a ‘possibility’ he could return

He said: ‘I just talked to Mike Tyson, it’s going down, me and Mike, we’re going to make it happen, it’s official, you’re going to see it happen, Brownsville versus Brownsville.

‘Me and Tyson are going to lace up the gloves, we’re going to rumble, rumble in the jungle. We’re going to let our fist do the talking.’

He says the fight against Tyson will be an exhibition with the two KO artists going toe-to-toe.

Tyson is yet to comment on a fight with Briggs, but in the video he promises to ‘fight with the spirit of Mao’ – the founding father of the People’s Republic of China – if he does make a return to the ring.

At the end of the clip, the 53-year-old gives his dog a hug and a kiss after having his shadow boxing session interrupted.

Shannon Briggs has announced that he will be the man to face Tyson in his comeback fight

The former world heavyweight champion was interrupted by his dog at the end of the video

Tyson smiles as he talks to his fans in China ahead of a potential return to the ring this year

Last weekend, Holyfield said his team were in talks with Tyson’s and he was confident over an agreement being reached, though no deal had been struck.

Tyson suffered back-to-back losses to Holyfield and infamously bit off part of his opponent’s ear during their second fight in 1997, leading to him being disqualified.

Both men have recently posted workout videos showing off their physical prowess and Tyson has wowed fans with his famous power on the pads, though many from the boxing world are discouraging him from lacing his gloves up again over fears of serious injury.