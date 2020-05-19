Mike Tyson was booed out of the ring in his last ever fight… now he wants a comeback

As Mike Tyson sat slumped against the ropes, exhausted, hurt, his ego badly bruised, he knew that this was the end of the road.

He sat there for a few moments with his fists on the ground like a boy confined to the naughty step, resigned in his fate.

You could see it in his eyes, the expression of defeat. Here he was, once the most feared man on the planet, conquered, left in a heap on the floor, down and out.

Mike Tyson admitted he didn’t have the guts after quitting on his stool in his final fight

Tyson was forced to submit against Irish journeyman Kevin McBride back in 2005

McBride held aloft the Ireland flag after his famous victory over former world champion Tyson

He staggered to his feet like a Saturday night drunk, walked back to his corner and admitted defeat.

The great Mike Tyson was finished. His slayer? An Irish journeyman by the name of Kevin McBride.

‘I don’t have the guts to be in this sport anymore,’ Tyson conceded afterwards. ‘I don’t have the stomach for this anymore. I’ve not got the same ferocity, I’m not that same animal.’

In his final hour, there was to be no valiant last stand or carrying out on his shield, but Tyson could hang up his gloves and walk away knowing that he had transcended the boxing world and left his mark.

But now, 15 years after realising that the game was up, he is talking of making one last impression.

When the fight with McBride was first announced, Tyson promised: ‘I’m going to gut this guy like a fish.’

That may have been his intention, but in truth, the sole reason he was taking part was for the old Yankee dollar.

Only two years earlier, Tyson had filed for bankruptcy.

It was why there was to be no sailing off into the sunset after his fight with Lennox Lewis in 2002. No, he would have to stick around and come back to the lion’s den once again.

Tyson was possibly the biggest sports star across the globe in his heyday, but even those mammoth paydays throughout the late 80s and 90s could not keep up with his lavish and turbulent lifestyle.

Tyson was forced to take the fight against McBride after blowing his $300million fortune

The ex-heavyweight king got himself in shape but went AWOL for days weeks before the fight

Come 2005, his $300million fortune had vanished with the wind. He confessed in the ring after his defeat against McBride: ‘I was only fighting to pay the bills.’

Tyson had spent 11 months out of the ring before this fight and was coming in off the back of a knockout defeat.

Still, he was Mike Tyson and Mike Tyson demands, warrants big money.

Even though it was McBride, a man whose 32 victories had been over complete unknowns and who seven years earlier had been knocked out by a heavyweight with more defeats than wins, in the other corner, Tyson still got a $5.5m cheque for his last outing.

One final big pay day. One golden-encrusted silver lining.

Twenty thousand people had crammed into Washington’s MCI Centre in the hope that the old Tyson still existed.

Despite the former world champion being 38-years-old, despite him being knocked out in his last fight against Danny Williams, despite it staring everyone in the face, despite it all, there was something almost godly about Tyson that allowed blind faith to overrule logic.

What they came for though was not in the ring that night.

Although Tyson swung violently from the hip and looked as menacing as always, the fire inside was running on empty.

20,000 people crammed into Washington’s MCI Centre to watch Tyson’s last ever fight

Tyson tried to wind back the clock but struggled to find a regular home for his punches

McBride showed desire and determination and slowly began to systemically break Tyson down

McBride showed intelligence and a resolute chin, taking Tyson’s best shots early on, simultaneously breaking his opponent’s heart.

The 6ft 6in Irishman used his size advantage effectively too by leaning on Tyson at any given opportunity.

As the fight approached the middle rounds, Tyson was tiring and his frustrations were building. The hooks became wilder and easier to see coming. By the sixth round it all came to an ugly head.

Tyson reverted to rough-house tactics and was warned by referee Joe Cortez for trying to break McBride’s arm during a clinch.

Moments later he took two points off Tyson for headbutting. ‘I was getting desperate in there,’ Tyson admitted afterwards.

Tyson’s frustrations grew and he tried to break McBride’s arm during a clinch in the sixth round

Referee Joe Cortez had to separate them numerous times and even docked Tyson two points

Speaking about the fight years later, McBride claimed: ‘He tried to bite my nipple off. If it weren’t for his gum shield being in the way, that’s how I would have been remembered. The guy who had his nipple bit off by Mike Tyson.’

Seeing one of the greatest heavyweights to ever lace up a pair of gloves reduced to this against a man who wouldn’t have lasted 20 seconds against him in his prime was a sorry sight.

The end was nigh. And towards the final few seconds of the sixth, as McBride drove home two uppercuts and bundled Tyson to the floor, he knew it too.

The curtain came down and Tyson’s storied 20-year career, which saw him become the undisputed champion and the youngest man to ever win a world heavyweight title, was over.

The man who had been in his corner for his final fight that night was close friend and former three-weight world champion Jeff Fenech.

Although Tyson had got himself in decent shape and remained disciplined for the majority of his camp, Fenech revealed he went AWOL for days on end just weeks before the fight.

‘After training and doing everything so well for weeks and weeks and weeks, on a Friday, he said, “Champ, do you mind if I go away for this pigeon race?”‘ Fenech said last year.

‘I said, “Listen, Mike, we’ve been training, please be back.” He never came back for four or five days.

The Irish underdog started taking control in the sixth round with Tyson visibly tiring

Tyson was left on the seat of his pants after being pushed over and quit moments after

‘I had the opportunity to leave, but I wanted to stick with him.’

For a man who had been revered by millions, Fenech looks back on Tyson’s last long walk back to the dressing room with disgust.

‘After throwing the towel in, I’ll never forget, we were walking out and people were throwing stuff at me and swearing at Mike,’ Fenech said.

‘So I just went up into the crowd and started having a fight with a few people.

‘That was my friend, and I wasn’t letting him fight.

‘That wasn’t the Mike Tyson who fought [Donovan] Ruddock and [Michael] Spinks. That was a guy who thought he could find that person, but he never could.’

What about McBride though and his finest hour?

Reliving it back in 2017, McBride revealed just how hard he had to grit his teeth to stand up to Tyson and withstand his punches.

‘He hit me so hard I thought there were leprechauns playing drums in my head, or he’d hit you to the body and you’d think your kidneys had gone over to the other side,’ he told Irish News.

‘His power was unbelievable. Tyson hit me hard in the sixth round and I grabbed hold of him and said “Is that all you’ve got?” I was hoping in my head that was all he had.’

The Irish heavyweight would go on to win just two of his last nine fights after beating Tyson, but at least he will always have that night to cherish.

His friend and trainer Jeff Fenech consoles Tyson after he refused to come out for the seventh

The great Muhammad Ali was in attendance and gave journeyman McBride his seal of approval

‘I was on a mission to win and thank God I did win,’ he said years later. ‘It showed that the underdog can win. That’s the beauty of boxing. And he quit on his stool, against Kevin McBride – who would have ever believed it? Twenty years from now I’ll still be talking about it. I made a little bit of history and I’ll take that win with me to my grave.’

Even the late great Muhammad Ali gave McBride his seal of approval.

‘Growing up, my two heroes were Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali,’ McBride said.

‘That night I got to meet them both. When Ali called me over, I told him: “I’ve just beaten a legend, now I’m meeting one”.’

Ali leaned in and whispered in McBride’s ear: ‘I’m the greatest but you’re the latest.’

And Mike Tyson was now the past… or so we thought.