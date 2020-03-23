Mikel Arteta opens up on COVID-19 ordeal after recovery



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus. (Reuters).

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke for the first time about his coronavirus ordeal after recovering from the illness. Arteta, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 13, became the first high-profile figure in English football to be struck down by the virus. It was his diagnosis that forced the Premier League to suspend the season’s activities.

Now shedding light on the situation Arteta explained how it all came about.

Alarm bells had rung when Evangelos Marinakis, the president of Arsenal’s Europa League last-32 opponents, Olympiakos, returned a positive test.

“Everything happened very fast,” Arteta told the Spanish television channel La Sexta.

“On Tuesday afternoon I was feeling so-so and I went to see the doctor but he wasn’t there. I got a call from the board of directors after training while I was in my car and they told me the president of Olympiakos had tested positive and everyone who had been in contact was at risk.

“I went on to tell them that I wasn’t feeling well and that we had a situation because we had lots of players that had been in contact with them. We had a game against Manchester City the next day and obviously we couldn’t put lots of people at risk without saying anything.”

“I had the test done last Wednesday and I was diagnosed on Friday when we had to communicate it to the Premier League that I had tested positive,” he added.

“Obviously all those who had been in contact with me had to go into quarantine, and consequently games had to be suspended.”

Stating that he was very well now, the 40-year-old said: “I feel that I have recovered” and that it took three or four days for the symptoms of Covid-19 to pass.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd