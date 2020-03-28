Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber discuss beauty, fashion, skincare, stress and throwback makeup fails during social distancing

Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber beauty queens in their own right. Where Cyrus is more quirky and bold when it comes to make-up and fashion, Bieber keeps it subtle and natural in terms of tones, and textures. Recently, the pop star launched Bright Minded: Live with Miley—a self-produced series of interviews on Instagram TV and the most latest episode featured American model, television personality and social media icon, Hailey Bieber and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Trixie Mattel and Milk for beauty and make-up lessons. While Cyrus is more inclined towards maximal trends, Bieber is a die-hard minimalist. “I have a different approach. My approach to life is to overdo it, but that’s because my role models are RuPaul and Dolly Parton.”, said the singer, actress and songwriter. Bieber during that chat also said that she is not very good at doing make-up and she barely wears it at home when Cyrus called her an expert in terms of wearing make-up.

Both the celeb queens during their livestream chat decided to give the viewers a peek into their make-up routines, skincare, the palette they like and their favourite beauty and go-to trends in terms of their lifestyle. Cyrus also spoke about her love for the classic red lipstick and Bieber stuck to her admiration for soft smokey eyes saying, “I’m a girl who’s good at doing the very natural beat that has a little bit of attitude to it as she showed her nude eyeshadow palette that had a hint of sparkle but not too much.

The two divas also discussed skin issues like inflammation and how it also leads to stress and why it is essential to observe and listen in to what your body is telling you in terms of what is one suppose to it and be observant of how it reacts to your skin and overall well-being. Cyrus announcing that she is a part of “Care Together” campaign benefitting Feeding America. After Cyrus presented a full glam look with hot red lips that is one of her favourites along Bieber chose to go the neutral glam way with a bit of bronze highlighter,(surprisingly, one of her go-to products), smokey eyelids and a nude lip. “I will say, being stuck inside for this last week, these last couple of days, it feels nice to do yourself up a little bit,” shared Bieber.

Bieber also asked Cyrus about one look she doesn’t like anymore to which Cyrus talked about her

2008 Grammy’s red carpet look saying, “I looked so insane I had about five pounds of hair,” recalling the flack she received for her thin eyebrows and bold accentuated eyeliner look. During the live chat, Cyrus also gave a sneak peak into her overwhelming make-up area.

WATCH:

