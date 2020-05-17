Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Grab Dog Supplies Amid Pandemic

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are pampering their pooches!

The 27-year-old “Mother’s Daughter” singer and the 23-year-old Surfers Paradise singer were spotted picking up a dog bed and other supplies for dogs on Sunday (May 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

The two looked casual, with Miley wearing a scarf as a protective mask amid the ongoing global health crisis.

She recently performed as part of Facebook’s #Graduation2020 event, which was live streamed to celebrate people who are not able to have graduations because of the pandemic.

Miley also recently spoke out about financial and food privilege in the time of quarantine.

“My life has been pushed pause on, but really I have no idea what this pandemic is like. I am comfortable in my space and able to put food on my table and [I am] financially stable, and that’s just not the story for a lot of people,” she said. Find out what else she said…