Miley Cyrus Covers Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Watch!

Sun, 26 April 2020 at 12:59 am

Miley Cyrus is making an appearance on Saturday Night Live: Home Edition!

The 27-year-old singer made a virtual appearance on the sketch show on Saturday night (April 25).

For her appearance, Miley sat outside next to her fire pit while performing a cover of Pink Floyd‘s song “Wish You Were Here.”

