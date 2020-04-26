Miley Cyrus Covers Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Watch!
Miley Cyrus is making an appearance on Saturday Night Live: Home Edition!
The 27-year-old singer made a virtual appearance on the sketch show on Saturday night (April 25).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus
For her appearance, Miley sat outside next to her fire pit while performing a cover of Pink Floyd‘s song “Wish You Were Here.”
Miley isn’t the only star that made a surprise appearance on SNL. This Oscar winner portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci during the cold open.
