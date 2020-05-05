Miley Cyrus Cuddles Up To Cody Simpson In Bed As They Play ‘Never Have I Ever’ — Watch

Going strong! Cody Simpson shared an intimate look at what he and Miley Cyrus are up to in quarantine by sharing a video of them lounging in bed together.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson haven’t been sharing much of their relationship on social media in recent weeks, but he proved that things are going well between them with a short, new video on May 4. In the clip, the two are laying in bed together, with Miley snuggling up to Cody and putting her head on his shoulder. The lovebirds played an Instagram version of “Never Have I Ever,” and the question that popped up was: Never have I ever used someone’s toothbrush without them knowing.

Although neither of the stars actually revealed their response in the video, Cody gave Miley a funny look, as if he was wondering whether or not she ever used his toothbrush without telling him. She simply smiled back at him in response. In the video, Cody showed off his shaved head, which Miley helped him with at the beginning of the pair’s coronavirus quarantine together. At the time, shared a video of the singer shaving off his longer locks, and has been flaunting the hair makeover ever since.

Miley and Cody got together in October of 2019, following her breakups from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter. At the beginning of April, Cody celebrated his six-month anniversary with the 27-year-old by writing the sweetest message on Instagram: “6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anyone else.”

Now, they may only be seven months in, but Miley is ready for a future with Cody. “Miley feels such a level of comfort with Cody and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,” a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have a really deep connection.”