Miley Cyrus gave a haunting ‘SNL’ performance
Cyrus performed next to a fire pit, the glow of which added to the poignancy of the song, whose lyrics include, “Did they get you to trade/Your heroes for ghosts?/Hot ashes for trees? Hot air for a cool breeze?”
She was joined by guitarist Andrew Watt, who appeared to be a safe social distance from Cyrus while they performed.
It wasn’t Cyrus’s first time taking on a Pink Floyd tune.
In 2019, she sang the band’s “Comfortably Numb” at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool