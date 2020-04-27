Miley Cyrus gave a haunting ‘SNL’ performance

(CNN) Miley Cyrus, please give us an acoustic album.

Cyrus performed next to a fire pit, the glow of which added to the poignancy of the song, whose lyrics include, “Did they get you to trade/Your heroes for ghosts?/Hot ashes for trees? Hot air for a cool breeze?”

She was joined by guitarist Andrew Watt, who appeared to be a safe social distance from Cyrus while they performed.