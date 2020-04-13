Miley Cyrus Gives Cody Simpson A Glam Makeover During Quarantine

Cody Simpson got a glam makeover from girlfriend Miley Cyrus this weekend.

The duo shared the process of her makeover on Instagram Stories, with Miley sharing the glam end result on hers.

“Beat. That. Face,” she wrote on the image that she shared with fans.

Miley also posted a couple of photos of other guys in feminine looks and called to “End. Toxic. Masculinity.”

She also added on another pic to “Wash your hands & end toxic masculinity. Periodttttt.”

Cody even shared a little video on his Instagram page. Check it out below!

Earlier in their quarantine days, Miley also gave Cody a buzzcut and even adopted a puppy.