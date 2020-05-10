Miley Cyrus honors ‘most supportive mommy’ Tish and Demi Moore shares throwback pic for Mother’s Day

With strict lockdown orders in place due to COVID-19, holiday celebrations have, for many, become a thing of the past.

But, whether they are face-to-face or socially distanced, Hollywood’s A-list took to social media on Sunday to pay homage to the matriarchs in their life for Mother’s Day.

Miley Cyrus honored ‘most supportive mommy ever’ Trish Cyrus by sharing a clip from her cameo in the 27-year-old singer’s Mother’s Daughter music video last year.

‘Mothers Daughter for life! You always told me I would make it , so I did it! So thankful for you always! Love you,’ captioned Miley on Instagram.

She then took to her Instagram Story to share a myriad of snapshots of herself and Tish through the years.

‘I’ll always be your baby,’ wrote Cyrus in relation to a photo of Tish playfully giving her a bottle on the set of her music video BB Talk in 2015.

Miley gave fans a peek into her childhood by posting a throwback picture of Tish ‘wrangling’ her during an outdoor photoshoot.

Meanwhile, Demi Moore, 57, highlighted the ‘four generations of mothers and daughters’ in a throwback photo shared with her nearly 2million Instagram followers.

The photo showed a young Demi standing next to her grandmother, as her mother Virginia King cradled a pint-sized version of Moore’s eldest daughter Rumer Willis.

‘Happy Mother’s Day to mothers everywhere,’ concluded the Ghost star in her post’s caption.

Carey Hart, 44, gushed over wife Pink, 40, who he deemed as a ‘next level mother.’

The love and attention that she gives to our children, is second to none,’ he began on Instagram.

The former professional freestyle motocross competitor shared a photo of Pink with the couple’s two children, daughter Willow, eight, and son Jameson, three.

‘Her ability to juggle mother, musician, wife, and friend is crazy!! Through this crazy quarantine and covid infection, she has been the true hero of our house.’

Hart expressed how ‘proud’ he was of the So What singer for being the ‘mother and person’ that she is.

Norman Reedus, 51, shared a slew of snapshots of his partner Diane Kruger, 43, tending to their daughter.

‘Happy mother’s day to all the beautiful mommas out there,’ wrote the Walking Dead star, who also honored his own mother Marianne and ex Helena Christensen, 51.

The former couple share a 20-year-old son named Mingus.

Zoe Kravitz, 31, showed her love for mom Lisa Bonet, 52, by posting a photo of The Cosby Show star from her younger years. ‘mama. my everything,’ captioned Kravitz.

‘I love being your mama!! Happy Mother’s Day,’ wrote Brooke Shields, 54, who posed lovingly in a throwback photo with daughters Rowan, 16, and Grier, 14.

Carrie Underwood, 37, posed with her legs crossed and sported her hair in darling braid while ‘sending lots of love to all the moms’ on Instagram.

Mark Consuelos, 49, wished a ‘Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms in [his] life.’

He shared numerous snapshots of him and wife Kelly Ripa, 49, with their daughter Lola, 18, and sons Joaquin, 17, and Michael, 22, through the years.

Mark also served some major nostalgia by posting pictures taken during his childhood, from cutting cake with his mom to posing for an outdoor family portrait.

He paid tribute to his own mother Camilla, his sister Adriana, and Kelly’s mom Esther.

One hilarious image showed Ripa, her sister Linda, and mom Esther rocking some serious vintage hairdos.

Adriana Lima, 38, celebrated ‘not only mother’s but every woman because every single one of us are naturally born with the motherly instinct.’

She continued: ‘For all the woman driven by the heart …. HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MY UNIVERSAL SISTERS.’

The model also posted a video of her daughters Valentina, 10, and Sienna, seven, dancing with pals to the song Savage by Megan Thee Stallion.

Miranda Lambert, 36, took her followers on Instagram back to the 1980s in a post dedicated to ‘one of the greatest mamas of all time,’ her mom, Beverly June Hughes.

‘Smart. Funny. Feisty. Life of the party. Hostess with the mostest. Beautiful. Makes the greatest meatloaf on earth. Jesus lover. Thanks Bev Lambert for being mine and [brother Luke Lambert’s] best friend,’ concluded the country singer about mom Beverly.

Miranda included a photo of Beverly when she was pregnant. And a gorgeous photo from her mom’s pageant days.

Baby bump: Miranda included a photo of Beverly when she was pregnant