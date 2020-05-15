Miley Cyrus Performs ‘The Climb’ For The First Time In 2 Years To Honor Graduating Seniors — Watch

Miley Cyrus congratulated the Class of 2020 with a beautiful rendition of her hit ‘The Climb’. Watch her stunning #Graduation2020 performance here!

Chills. Miley Cyrus, 27, treated graduating seniors across the United States to a special, stirring rendition of her hit “The Climb” on May 15, and it was just as gorgeous as the first time we ever heard it. Miley’s performance was part of the massive #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 special, which broadcasted on Facebook Watch and Instagram. With graduates across the country forced to forgo their ceremonies, dozens of celebrities banded together to make sure their hard work at school was still recognized. It’s not the walk across the stage that these students probably imagined, but a performance by Miley and a commencement address by Oprah Winfrey surely made up for it!

Miley started her performance by addressing the students watching at home, amid the COVID-19 crisis, directly: “Hello to all the graduates out there. I’m truly honored to celebrate each and every one of you high school and college seniors and all that you’ve accomplished,” she said. “As I was thinking about you, the class of 2020, and how you inspire me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you. It feels full of a new meaning. Keep the faith, keep on moving, keep climbing, here’s ‘The Climb.’” She then launched into a heartwarming rendition of her 2009 hit, which is all about persevering through hardship.

Miley last sang “The Climb” at the 2018 March For Our Lives, in Washington, DC. And before that, she sang the power ballad on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017 to honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. It’s a song she reserves for poignant occasions, clearly. Watch her #Graduation2020 performance below!

#Graduation2020 viewers were also treated to speeches and messages of hope from celebrities like Cardi B, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Simone Biles, and Selena Gomez. Selena’s tribute to the graduates was particularly beautiful. ““I want to say it’s ok not to know what to do with the rest of your life. It’s a journey to find your direction or your passions, so don’t get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks as they happen to all of us,” she said.