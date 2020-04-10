Miley Cyrus Sees ‘Long-Term Potential’ With Cody Simpson: They Have A ‘Deep Connection’

There’s a sweet reason why Miley Cyrus can envision Cody Simpson in her future! The singer knows what she wants, and the singer can thank a past relationship for that.

Miley Cyrus, 27, isn’t just having fun. After half a year of dating, the “Slide Away” singer actually sees Cody Simpson, 23, being in her life for the long run. “Miley has moved on from her relationship with Liam [Hemsworth], and now she’s in such a great place with Cody,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Miley feels such a level of comfort with Cody and she definitely sees long-term potential with him.”

Of course, Miley once saw Liam being a mainstay in her future as well. After all, they were together on and off again between 2009-2019. “She grew up in a lot of ways while she was with Liam and got to know who she was and what she wanted from a relationship. She has that with Cody,” our source continues. While Miley’s romantic history with Liam may be longer, that doesn’t mean she’s any less comfortable with Cody. “They have a really deep connection,” our source adds. Don’t forget that Miley and Cody were already friends for years before taking their friendship to the next level!

“Miley has found a love with Cody that is really special,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She feels that if she has been able to move on that it is only fair for Liam to move on.” Well, Liam has certainly moved on — to 23-year-old model Gabriella Brooks! After Miley and Liam announced the end of their marriage in Aug. 2019, Liam and Gabriella sparked dating rumors when they were seen meeting Liam’s parents for lunch in his hometown of Byron Bay in Australia in Dec. 2019. They’ve been inseparable since!

There’s nothing cryptic about Miley and Cody’s love! They make their affection for one another loud and clear, like when Cody guest starred on Miley’s Instagram Live show Bright Minded on April 2. Cody recited a poem he wrote for Miley in which he called her the “most beautiful,” which earned an “I love you” from Miley. The lovebirds are currently quarantining and raising a new puppy, Bo, together.