Miley Cyrus Serenades ‘SNL’ With Emotional Cover Of Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’ — Watch

‘SNL’ pulled out all the stops for their second at-home episode! Miley Cyrus delivered a raw and emotional performance as surprise musical guest.

Miley Cyrus, 27, just played on Saturday Night Live and the performance was absolutely breathtaking. The singer was introduced by Brad Pitt as she aptly covered Pink Floyd‘s legendary song “Wish You Were Here” for her surprise appearance, and couldn’t have sounded better. “So you think you can tell/Heaven from hell/Blue skies from pain/Can you tell a green field,” she crooned right from her own home, where she’s currently in quarantine with boyfriend Cody Simpson, 23. Although many celebs have been participating in at-home performances lately, Miley totally slayed her set-up, with was amplified with a moody red light and outdoor fire pit. She was joined virtually by her talented guitarist for the pared down, raw performance which put her vocals on full display.

With most of America entering five weeks of quarantine, the song was perfect for the mood. It was originally released in 1975, serving as the title track on Pink Floyd’s now 45 year old album. The lyrics delve into Roger Waters‘ thoughts on feeling isolated, largely inspired by his relationship with bandmate Syd Barett. Although Syd founded the iconic band, he left the group in 1968 after struggling with his mental health. Miley stunned as she rocked a strapless black leather ensemble and dramatic black gloves to sing the song. She kept her blonde hair back, and added a sexy red lipstick for the at-home performance.

Saturday Night Live announced it’s second-ever at-home edition, sans a host or musical guest, via Twitter on Thursday, April 23. “We’re back this Saturday,” the tweet read, adding the hashtag, “#SNLAtHome.”

Chris Martin, 43, appeared as musical guest on the series’ first at-home edition on April 11. Instead of singing one of Coldplay‘s hits, the Brit aptly covered Bob Dylan‘s 1975 hit “Shelter From The Storm.” Performing in his at-home rehearsal area, he sounded incredible in the black-and-white video, which perfectly fit the mood amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. “Ooooh, come in she said I’ll give ya shelter from the storm/now there’s a wall between us/something there’s been lost,” he crooned. The song was inspired by Bob Dylan’s divorce from his first-wife Sara, and describes a feeling of not knowing what you have until it’s gone. It ended up being a poignant choice for the current climate, serving as a metaphorical reference to how people around the world feel giving up their daily freedoms to go into quarantine for the greater good.

Season 45 of SNL has been off to a bang with musical guests ranging from A-Listers like Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Chance the Rapper. The Weeknd performed in the most recent episode shot at Studio 8H, and brought the house down with two tracks from his latest album After Hours.