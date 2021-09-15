Miley Cyrus singing ‘Nothing Else Matters’ with Metallica is chills

Miley Cyrus can never seem to pass up an opportunity to rock out. And when she does, we all win.

This time, the music superstar shared a stage with Metallica during a Howard Stern appearance, with Miley-tallica belting out a beautiful and chill-inducing rendition of the ’90s rockers’ hit slow jam, “Nothing Else Matters”.

The music speaks for itself. Miley’s got the perfect voice and attitude for this tune, and the collaboration turns into one of those magical moments we sometimes get in music. Just hit play and enjoy.