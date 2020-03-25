Milind Soman does push-ups with Ankita Konwar on his back, says ‘Don’t try lifting your wife as your first exercise’

Even at 54, Milind Soman is one of the fittest men in the country. While the nation is in a 21-day lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he is keeping up with his fitness routine at home.

Milind took to Instagram to share a fun video from his home workout, in which his wife Ankita Konwar is seen sitting on his back as he does push-ups. “Day 8. Work with what you have! To all the people who said they had no time, now you do. No drug, no vaccine works better than a fully functioning immune system, and this system needs exercise to keep it working well. Try simple, effective exercises like Surya Namaskar to improve overall body function,” he wrote.

For first-timers, Milind gave some advice. “Don’t try lifting your wife as your first exercise,” he quipped, adding, “Started with 5 and till 14th April will build the number to 12! Thank you @ankita_earthy.”

The video got a lot of love on social media. “This is the sweetest thing I have seen online today,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Wow!! This is just amazing.”

Last month, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Milind shared his fitness secrets. “Exercising in gyms with machines doesn’t work for me. I’m more of an outdoor person, so for me, it is more of trekking, and endurance sports like running and swimming. It’s not how far you can run or how much you can lift,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ankita is using the quarantine to learn new skills. She shared a video of herself playing the guitar and singing Taylor Swift’s popular song Love Story.

“In this lockdown, let’s learn something new! Let’s create a new habit since it takes 21 days to create one. We have the perfect opportunity! #lifeinthetimeofcorona #taylorswift #cover #indiangirls #millennialwayoflife #wickedwednesday,” she wrote in her caption, crediting Milind as the one behind the camera.

