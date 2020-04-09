Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar can’t stop gushing at his throwback pic: ‘You gorgeous human being’

Model and actor Milind Soman has shared a throwback picture from a 2008 photoshoot. Taking to Instagram, Milind reacted to the shot with disbelief at the things he used to do.

He wrote in the caption, “#ThrowbackThursday around 2008… the things I used to do,” and tagged photographer Atul Kasbekar. Milind’s wife, Ankita Konwar, wrote in the comments section, “You gorgeous human being.” One person even suggested in the comments that he recreate the pose with Ankita.

The photo shows Milind posing inside a giant wheel, with another model posing above him. The post has been ‘liked’ over 15000 times. “You used to inspire Then…..u r inspiring Now. This is one constant thing you have been actually doing,” one person wrote in the comments section. “You are still so gorgeous man! I never ever had crush on anyone but you! Hope to meet you in person some day! Stay safe!” wrote another.

Milind has shared several social media updates during the lockdown, mostly about how he is keeping fit and exercising. Sharing a video of himself doing clapping pushups, he wrote, “Well, the good news is that I can now do 20 clapping pushups apart from the stairclimbing and skipping that I have been doing.”

Milind will soon be seen in a supporting role in the second season of Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please.

