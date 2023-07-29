Military logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% from 2022 to 2027|Increasing globalization of military operations to be a market trend – Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The military logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,115.84 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.43% according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Military logistics market insights –

Vendors : 15+, Including AECOM, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, BAE Systems Plc, CACI International Inc., CLAXTON LOGISTICS SERVICES LLC, CMA CGM SA, Colak Group, Crane Worldwide Logistics, Crowley Maritime Corp., Fluor Corp., General Dynamics Corp., KBR Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., ManTech International Corp., One Network Enterprises Inc., SEKO Logistics, Thales Group, and Wincanton Plc, among others

: 15+, Including AECOM, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, BAE Systems Plc, CACI International Inc., CLAXTON LOGISTICS SERVICES LLC, CMA CGM SA, Colak Group, Crane Worldwide Logistics, Crowley Maritime Corp., Fluor Corp., General Dynamics Corp., KBR Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., ManTech International Corp., One Network Enterprises Inc., SEKO Logistics, Thales Group, and Wincanton Plc, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Army, Navy, and Airforce), Type (Logistics and distribution, Facility management, and Services), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the military logistics market, request a sample report

Military logistics market – Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including AECOM, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, BAE Systems Plc, CACI International Inc., CLAXTON LOGISTICS SERVICES LLC, CMA CGM SA, Colak Group, Crane Worldwide Logistics, Crowley Maritime Corp., Fluor Corp., General Dynamics Corp., KBR Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., ManTech International Corp., One Network Enterprises Inc., SEKO Logistics, Thales Group, and Wincanton Plc

Military logistics market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Growing demand for international peacekeeping operations drives the growth of the military logistics market. There has been a steady growth in the demand for international peacekeeping operations over the past decade. In 2020, the UN had over 90,000 peacekeepers deployed in 13 different missions worldwide. Also, the UN has been increasing its peacekeeping budget in recent years.

Additionally, along with the demand for peacekeeping operations increases, the demand for military logistics services also increases. Transporting troops, equipment, and supplies into and out of conflict areas, as well as providing basic services such as food, water, and medical supplies also increases. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the military logistics market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends –

Increasing globalization of military operations is an emerging market trend in the military logistics market. Due to countries working together to address common security challenges, there has been a growing trend toward multinational military operations over the past decade. For instance, in 2021, the US and NATO allies completed the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan after two decades of military operations.

Also, the increasing globalization of military operations is driving the demand for military logistics services that can operate in multiple regions and countries. Hence, trends such as the increasing globalization of military operations are a significant driver which is expected to drive the growth of the global military logistics market during the forecast period.

Key challenges –

Infrastructure limitations required to support military operations challenge the growth of the military logistics market. Since the logistics infrastructure required to support military operations is often complex, it is costly and subject to many constraints and limitations. The availability and condition of transportation infrastructure such as roads, bridges, railroads, and ports is a key constraint for the market. The availability of storage and warehousing facilities is another market limitation.

Additionally, military logistics operations often require large quantities of equipment, supplies, and ammunition to be stored and maintained in secure facilities but in many parts of the world, suitable storage facilities may be limited, inadequate, or subject to security risks. Hence, infrastructure limitations can become a major challenge to the growth of the global military logistics market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The military logistics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor’s offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this military logistics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the military logistics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the military logistics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the military logistics market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of military logistics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Military Mobile Computing Systems Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,387.07 million. This military mobile computing systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (products and services), device (radio, smartphones, tablets, and PCs and laptops), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). A greater focus on ISR operations is the key factor driving the global military mobile computing systems market growth.

The military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.36% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 8.48 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (manned military HEV and EV and unmanned military HEV and EV), type (AC charging and DC charging), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). High-density, high-power, and small-size Li-ion batteries is the primary trend in the global military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) market.

Military logistics market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,115.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AECOM, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, BAE Systems Plc, CACI International Inc., CLAXTON LOGISTICS SERVICES LLC, CMA CGM SA, Colak Group, Crane Worldwide Logistics, Crowley Maritime Corp., Fluor Corp., General Dynamics Corp., KBR Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., ManTech International Corp., One Network Enterprises Inc., SEKO Logistics, Thales Group, and Wincanton Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global military logistics market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global military logistics market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Army – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Army – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Army – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Army – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Army – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Navy – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Navy – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Navy – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Navy – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Navy – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Airforce – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Airforce – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Airforce – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Airforce – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Airforce – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Logistics and distribution – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Logistics and distribution – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Logistics and distribution – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Logistics and distribution – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Logistics and distribution – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Facility management – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Facility management – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Facility management – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Facility management – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Facility management – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Russia – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Russia – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Russia – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Russia – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Russia – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on France – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AECOM

Exhibit 119: AECOM – Overview



Exhibit 120: AECOM – Business segments



Exhibit 121: AECOM – Key news



Exhibit 122: AECOM – Key offerings



Exhibit 123: AECOM – Segment focus

12.4 Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

Exhibit 124: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P – Overview



Exhibit 125: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P – Business segments



Exhibit 126: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P – Key news



Exhibit 127: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P – Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P – Segment focus

12.5 Amentum Services Inc.

Exhibit 129: Amentum Services Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 130: Amentum Services Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Amentum Services Inc. – Key offerings

12.6 Anham Fzco LLC

Exhibit 132: Anham Fzco LLC – Overview



Exhibit 133: Anham Fzco LLC – Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Anham Fzco LLC – Key offerings

12.7 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 135: BAE Systems Plc – Overview



Exhibit 136: BAE Systems Plc – Business segments



Exhibit 137: BAE Systems Plc – Key offerings



Exhibit 138: BAE Systems Plc – Segment focus

12.8 CACI International Inc.

Exhibit 139: CACI International Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 140: CACI International Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 141: CACI International Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 142: CACI International Inc. – Segment focus

12.9 CLAXTON LOGISTICS SERVICES LLC

Exhibit 143: CLAXTON LOGISTICS SERVICES LLC – Overview



Exhibit 144: CLAXTON LOGISTICS SERVICES LLC – Product / Service



Exhibit 145: CLAXTON LOGISTICS SERVICES LLC – Key offerings

12.10 CMA CGM SA

Exhibit 146: CMA CGM SA – Overview



Exhibit 147: CMA CGM SA – Business segments



Exhibit 148: CMA CGM SA – Key news



Exhibit 149: CMA CGM SA – Key offerings



Exhibit 150: CMA CGM SA – Segment focus

12.11 Crowley Maritime Corp.

Exhibit 151: Crowley Maritime Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 152: Crowley Maritime Corp. – Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Crowley Maritime Corp. – Key offerings

12.12 Fluor Corp.

Exhibit 154: Fluor Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 155: Fluor Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 156: Fluor Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Fluor Corp. – Segment focus

12.13 General Dynamics Corp.

Exhibit 158: General Dynamics Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 159: General Dynamics Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 160: General Dynamics Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 161: General Dynamics Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 162: General Dynamics Corp. – Segment focus

12.14 KBR Inc.

Exhibit 163: KBR Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 164: KBR Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 165: KBR Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 166: KBR Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 167: KBR Inc. – Segment focus

12.15 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 168: Lockheed Martin Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 169: Lockheed Martin Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 170: Lockheed Martin Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 171: Lockheed Martin Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Lockheed Martin Corp. – Segment focus

12.16 One Network Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 173: One Network Enterprises Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 174: One Network Enterprises Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 175: One Network Enterprises Inc. – Key offerings

12.17 Thales Group

Exhibit 176: Thales Group – Overview



Exhibit 177: Thales Group – Business segments



Exhibit 178: Thales Group – Key news



Exhibit 179: Thales Group – Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Thales Group – Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/military-logistics-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-2-43-from-2022-to-2027increasing-globalization-of-military-operations-to-be-a-market-trend—technavio-301887576.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

