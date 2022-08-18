MILKEN INSTITUTE ASIA SUMMIT BRINGS GLOBAL LEADERS TOGETHER IN SINGAPORE SEPTEMBER 28 – 30

The ninth annual event will bring together global leaders to advance positive changes to forge a safer, more inclusive, and sustainable future in a transformed world.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Milken Institute will hold its ninth annual Asia Summit from September 28 – 30 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Singapore. The three-day Summit will host regional and global leaders representing more than 23 countries. Under the theme “The World Transformed“, this year’s Summit seeks to confront some of the negative consequences of humanity’s progress, such as environmental degradation and economic inequalities, while elevating critical issues that are driving growth, catalyzing development, and transforming Asia.

Departing from the pandemic years, the 2022 Asia Summit will be a fully in-person event, welcoming more than 1,200 participants, with an online livestream broadcast for all public panels. In-person participants can interact with experts and leaders through a series of networking receptions, private dinners, and exclusive roundtable discussions.

Over the course of three days, attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights from leaders in government, finance, technology, sports, and more, including: Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Finance, Malaysia; Jean Hynes, CEO, Wellington Management; Hiraoki Kitano, Senior Executive Vice President and CTO Corporate Executive Officer, Sony Group Corporation; Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Prime Minister’s Office, Singapore; and Rohit Sipahimalani, Chief Investment Officer, Temasek; among others.

“In recent years, a series of converging macro forces and social changes are transforming the world as we know. From technology and globalization to pandemic response and the rise of artificial intelligence, these forces will continue to shape and reshape every aspect of our lives,” said Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Director of the Asia Center. “Asia is at the heart of the transformation that defines the global agenda. With our finger on the pulse, our efforts at the Milken Institute in Asia bring together leaders to share valuable insights and highlight critical conversations on issues affecting the region, which often have global implications.”

For information about the 2022 Milken Institute Asia Summit, please visit www.milkeninstitute.org . To apply for press credential at the event, please register via this link or reach out to Yeen Chong at [email protected].

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what’s pressing now and what’s coming next. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org .

About the Milken Institute Asia Center

The Milken Institute Asia Center extends the reach and impact of Milken Institute programs, events, and research to the Asia-Pacific region. We identify opportunities to leverage the Institute’s global network to tackle regional challenges, as well as to integrate the region’s perspectives into the development of solutions to persistent global challenges.

Milken Institute Asia Summit

The Milken Institute Asia Summit brings the ambitious spirit of the Milken Institute’s flagship Global Conference to Singapore. The Asia Summit brings together over 1,800 CEOs, senior government officials, high-level finance executives, institutional investors, and philanthropists from around the world to address challenges and propose workable solutions.

SOURCE Milken Institute