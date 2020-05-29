Millie Mackintosh shares first social media picture of her beautiful baby girl

Millie Mackintosh has shared the first social media picture of her baby daughter.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Friday as she held her beautiful newborn alongside husband Hugo Taylor.

Wearing a pretty floral prairie-style dress she looked the epitome of happiness as she showed off her new family.

‘Thank you for making me a mummy’: Millie Mackintosh shared the first social media picture of her beautiful baby girl with husband Hugo Taylor on Instagram on Friday

Happy times: Millie shared this sweet post and lots of her famous friends sent their love

She wrote: ‘The first four weeks of your life have been the best four weeks of mine. Thank you for making me a Mummy darling girl.’

Lots of her famous friends, such as Rosie Fortescue, Zara Martin and Ashley Roberts sent their love after seeing the new post.

Millie and Hugo, 33, welcomed their baby on May 1 and are yet to release her name, although Millie has been sporting an ‘S’ initial necklace.

Five days after the birth, Hugo expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their support after they welcomed their ‘darling girl’ into the world.

‘The three of us are very grateful’: Hugo recently expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their support after he and Millie welcomed their ‘darling girl’

He wrote : ‘The three of us are very grateful’.

Celebrating the arrival of their daughter, new parents Hugo and Millie were gifted a series of treats from their loved ones, including ‘delicious’ cupcakes and flowers.

The sunglasses entrepreneur penned: ‘Thank you all so much for the lovely messages, letters, flowers, delicious cupcakes, cookies and warm wishes. The 3 of us are very grateful for making this time feel even more special.’ [sic]

Sharing snaps of their presents, the pair were sent yummy chocolate desserts, roses and peonies, and freshly-baked cakes.

Online influencer Millie has currently signed off the social media platform as she adjusts to motherhood.

Lucky! The former Made In Chelsea star, 33, took to Instagram for the first time since becoming a father on Wednesday to thank his followers

‘Thank you all so much’: Celebrating the arrival of their daughter, new parents Hugo and Millie, 30, were gifted a series of treats from their loved ones

The media personalities announced the happy news on Friday to Hello! Magazine as they said: ‘We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds.

‘We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and midwives for taking such good care of us. Mum and baby are both doing incredibly well and we are looking forward to bringing our daughter home and spending time together as a family.’

Millie has kept followers up to date on her pregnancy journey for several months on Instagram, previously detailing her prenatal exercises, ‘dwindling’ self confidence and battle with ‘severe anxiety, vomiting and mood swings’.

Settling in nicely: The pair were sent yummy chocolate desserts, roses and peonies, and freshly-baked cakes

Come along with Millie: The blonde beauty has kept followers up to date on her pregnancy journey for several months on Instagram (pictured earlier this year)

The couple tied the knot in June 2018 at Hugo’s uncle’s country estate, Whithurst Park in West Sussex, one year after he proposed during a holiday to the Greek island of Mykonos.

The pair briefly dated during their Made In Chelsea days back in 2011 and reunited in May 2016 shortly after Millie’s split from her first husband, rapper Professor Green, 36.

Millie was married to the musician, real name Stephen Manderson, for two-and-a-half years before they announced their split in February 2016.