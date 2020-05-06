Millions of hard-hit Australians will start receiving $1,500 JobKeeper payments TODAY
Millions of hard-hit Australians will start receiving $1,500 JobKeeper payments TODAY – and here’s what to do if you haven’t got yours
Millions of struggling Australians will start receiving the first round of the $1,500 JobKeeper payments from today.
More than 73,000 businesses and 4.7million employees will benefit from the Federal Government’s wage subsidy scheme designed to keep employees on the books during the COVID-19 economic downturn.
Eligible businesses will receive $1,500 every fortnight for each eligible employee – which equates to about 70 per cent of the national median wage.
Business owners are legally obligated to give the money to their workers.
All full-time and part-time employees, and with casual workers who have been in the job for a year, are eligible for the scheme.
Sole traders and Kiwis on 444 working visas are also entitled to the highly-anticipated package.
The Australian Taxation Office said payments will commence this week.
‘We anticipate that in the vast majority of JobKeeper applications the payments will be made in days of the ATO receiving the completed application,’ an ATO spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia.
What employees are eligible for JobKeeper
You are currently employed (including those stood down or re-hired) by an eligible employer
You were employed by the employer at March 1, 2020
You are full-time, part-time, or long-term casuals (a casual employed on a regular basis for longer than 12 months as at March 1, 2020)
You are at least 16 years old
You are an Australian citizen, the holder of a permanent visa, a Protected Special Category Visa holder, a non-protected Special Category Visa holder who has been residing continually in Australia for 10 years or more, or a Special Category (Subclass 444) Visa holder
You are not in receipt of a JobKeeper Payment from another employer
Fewer businesses than expected have signed onto the wage subsidy scheme, but the treasurer has ruled out extending the program to more ineligible workers.
‘There will be some who actually say, it’s too generous. It’s too large,’ Josh Frydenberg told ABC radio.
‘I believe that Australia has a fair and decent welfare safety net,’ he said.
One in three hospitality workers have lost their job during the economic fallout from the virus, new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows.
The arts and entertainment sector is close behind, shedding more than a quarter of workers.
Overall, the economy lost 7.5 per cent of jobs and wages shrank by eight per cent over the month to mid-April.
Treasury has estimated the economy will take a $50 billion hit in the June quarter, equivalent to about 10 or 12 per cent of GDP.
The roll out comes as it’s revealed Australian workers at foreign-owned companies will miss out on the Jobkeeper allowance after a last minute change to eligibility requirements.
The government changed the definition of ‘sovereign entity’ in the JobKeeper rules on May 1 to exclude companies owned 100 per cent by foreign governments.
Australia is home to 10,000 businesses that are at least 50 per cent foreign-owned, but very few are overseas, state-owned firms.
Dnata, which supplies frozen meals to businesses like Qantas, received the news they were no longer eligible for the $1,500 fortnightly payment in an email from management on Monday.
The company, which has 5,500 workers across Australia, falls into this category as it is owned by the government of Dubai.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the $4 billion-a-week cost is a very strong incentive for leaders looking at easing restrictions.
‘That certainly puts enormous pressure, as it should, on the timetable as we seek to move Australia back to … a COVID-safe economy,’ he said on Tuesday.
‘We now need to get a million Australians back to work. That is the curve that we need to address.’
How to get the JobKeeper payment for your business
Check your business or not-for-profit organisation meets the eligibility requirements, including the turnover test.
The turnover calculation is based on GST turnover.
If you are a director or a shareholder of a company, a partner in a partnership, or an adult beneficiary of a trust, consider whether you will nominate as an eligible business participant and check you meet the eligibility requirements.
Download the JobKeeper eligible business participant nomination notice form and ensure one eligible business participant has completed the nomination notice and returned it to you.
You do not need to send this form to us but you must keep it for your records.
If you have employees, check they meet the employee eligibility requirements.
Re-hire or re-engage employees you let go or stood down and pay them if you want to claim the JobKeeper payment for them.
Continue to pay at least $1,500 to every eligible employee per JobKeeper fortnight (the first JobKeeper fortnight was the period from 30 March to 12 April)
Send a JobKeeper employee nomination notice to all your eligible employees to complete and return to you before you claim JobKeeper payments for those employees.
Each eligible employee must agree to be nominated by you. They do this by completing the JobKeeper employee nomination notice and returning it to you for your records before you claim the payment for that employee.