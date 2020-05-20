Millwall propose three promoted Championship sides pay £1.4m each for coronavirus testing

Millwall have written to their fellow Championship clubs proposing the promoted sides foot the bill for coronavirus testing in an incentive they hope will remove one of the obstacles to resuming the season.

Play-off chasing Millwall have made the suggestion in the hope of getting more clubs to support the idea of completing the campaign with talks ongoing over the issue.

Millwall, who are eighth and two points outside the top six, are among the clubs keen to get the season back underway and would be more than happy to contribute to the costs of testing for the other 21 clubs if they end the season as one of the three promoted clubs.

With the estimated cost of testing for the remainder of the season being around £200,000 per club the three clubs who go up would have to pay in the region of £1.4m each to cover the costs of the rests of the division’s checks, though that is set against the prize of promotion being valued at £170m.

The testing proposal, one of a number being floated amongst clubs with the aim of getting the season restarted, is understood to have been backed by several other Championship clubs.

It may lead to questions about integrity should a team face another side who are in the promotion hunt during the run-in who could then end up helping them financially once the season is over.

Though sources have told Sportsmail that such an agreement would likely require official and enough support via a vote from the league’s clubs before being given the green light.

Championship clubs will test their players twice a week, beginning on Thursday, with a view to resuming training on Monday. Despite that not all of the division’s 24 clubs want to resume.

Hull emerged on Tuesday as the first club who are firmly against the season’s resumption though are not alone.

Hull vice chairman Eham Allab wrote to EFL chairman Rick Parry and the 23 other clubs to confirm ‘I am against the 2019/20 season being completed under the present circumstances and in light of the wider public health issues facing the United Kingdom at the present time. My position remains that the season should be voided.’