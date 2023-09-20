MINDGLOBAL RECOGNIZED IN THE 2023 GARTNER® MARKET GUIDE FOR TELECOM EXPENSE MANAGEMENT SERVICES, GLOBAL

According to Gartner, “TEM’s core objective centers on optimizing and skillfully managing the costs associated with these services, thus enhancing overall business value.”

AUSTIN, Texas , Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mindglobal was recognized in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services, Global (September, 2023). With continued consolidation in the TEM industry, Mindglobal stands out as an independent and innovative vendor-of-choice for Fortune 1000 companies.

“We believe being named as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner report reinforces our value to our customers,” said Kevin Whitehurst, President, and Co-founder of Mindglobal. “We are proud of our 23-year track-record of partnering with some of the world’s most well-known brands to help them find savings, manage inventory, and support their growth. With the launch of UCaaS (unified communications as a service) management and enhancements to our portal, customers can now realize even more OpEx containment.”

Mindglobal is proud of the more than $10M in savings our customers achieved due to e-cycling and sustainability efforts. The Mindglobal inventory management process goes beyond procuring devices to include complete digital asset management (DAM) and app enrollment, data usage reviews – including zero-usage cleansing – and end-of-life recycling programs.

The Gartner Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services was published on September 13, 2023, and is available for download from the Gartner website.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Mindglobal

Based in Austin, Texas, Mindglobal is a leading expert in enterprise technology management. With best-in-class solutions, proven processes, and unparalleled customer service, we deliver better strategies to optimize mobility management, fixed telecom, and IT solutions. www.mindglobal.com

