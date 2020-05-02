Mindy Kaling Reacts to ‘Never Have I Ever’ Being #1 on Netflix

Mindy Kaling is having a big moment on Netflix with her new show, Never Have I Ever.

The series centers on the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl, Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

“I’m truly in shock,” Mindy reacted on Instagram. “I can’t believe that our show about a complicated little Indian family has been seen by this many people.”

She added in thanks, “@loulielang, the entire cast and crew are so grateful to you for making us #1 around the world on @netflix. We love you guys! Thank you!! @neverhaveiever.”

If you missed it, you can learn all about the cast, including stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet on JustJared.com!