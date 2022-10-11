Mining for a Greener Future: Global Air Cylinder Wheels Is Holding a Conference in Australia for Top Global Mining Companies, Showcasing a Closer Look at Its Next-Generation Wheel Technology, Offering Innovative Eco-Friendly and Cost-Savings Benefits

Created mostly out of steel, the Phoenix-based company’s Air Suspension Wheel has the potential to completely revolutionize the tire industry by providing a cleaner, cost-effective, stronger, safer alternative that is up to 60% more economical over the wheel’s lifetime than highly pollutive rubber tires

PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With rubber tires accounting for the global mining industry’s largest expense, not to mention, the detrimental environmental impact of tire disposal, Global Air Cylinder Wheels®️, ( https://globalaircylinderwheels.com/ ), is holding a conference on October 11 in Dampier, Australia, inviting top global mining companies to take a closer look at its unique wheel technology, Air Suspension Wheel, that provides a cleaner, cost-effective, stronger, and safer alternative to rubber wheels.

The timing of the Phoenix-based engineering company’s conference today couldn’t have been any more crucial.

With more than 35,000 open-pit mines globally, the global mining industry uses and disposes of environmentally damaging rubber tires at an alarming rate. A recent report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature estimated that tires account for as much as 28% of overall microplastic waste in the world’s oceans.

Manufactured mostly out of steel, the Air Suspension Wheel (ASW) is eco-friendly, stronger, and safer than the highly pollutive traditional rubber tire and is up to 60% more economical over the lifetime of the wheel.

Encouraged by the results of its previous $3.3 million crowdfunding campaign, the company has relaunched its StartEngine campaign — https://www.startengine.com/gacw — to further evolve its ASW technology. This week, independent investment research website KingsCrowd, (https://kingscrowd.com/gacw-on-startengine-2022/ ), recommended the GACW StartEngine investment as a top deal – its highest rating possible. The current StartEngine crowdfunding campaign, which ends next month, has raised more than $284,000 to date.

So far, more than 25 major mining companies have confirmed attendance at GACW’s conference.

“Our conference is a great opportunity for us to share our innovative technology and vision with the mining companies, whose combined interest represents hundreds, if not thousands of mining vehicles on these mine sites,” said Dr. Zoltan Kemeny, president and CEO of Global Air Cylinder Wheels. “GACW’s focus continues to be catering to the demand from miners seeking viable tire solutions. We are planning to have a commercially ready product for the mining market in Q1 2023 where the need is most urgent.”

Notable features and benefits of the ASW include:

Mechanical wheel design can be adjusted to the payload, speed, sideload, size, weight, and other requirements.

No overheating.

Safer — can’t explode.

Fuel savings

Less waste. Only the part that wears off will be replaced.

More sustainable materials.

Tire wear creates terrible fine dust while the treads of the ASW can be made with biodegradable materials.

Lifetime wheel – lasting approximately 10-15 years.

Breaking energy gets stored in the cylinders and gets returned to kinetic energy.

100% recyclable.

EV vehicles are another eco-friendly industry GACW is planning to tap into in the coming years.

GACW’s ASW technology can offer EVs lower rolling resistance leading to extended battery range.

Some companies, including Tesla, have hinted in recent years at possibly moving toward airless tires, but none has yet delivered on that promise.

GACW is seeking an OEM partner that can develop the ASW technology specifically for cars, buses, and trucks (semis).

