Minister Bibeau launches a new intake of the Agricultural Clean Technology Program

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ – To help agricultural producers make their operations more sustainable, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, is announcing that a new intake of the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program – Adoption Stream will open on June 1, 2023.

This new intake of the ACT Adoption Stream will provide non-repayable grants between $25,000 and $2 million to help producers purchase and install equipment that reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or provides other associated environmental benefits.

The ACT Program is focused on three priority areas: green energy and energy efficiency; precision agriculture; and bioeconomy solutions.

To date, 249 projects announced under the ACT Program total up to $95.8 million. As an example, Entosystem Inc. of Drummondville received $2 million under the ACT Adoption Stream to purchase and install state-of-the-art, energy-efficient technologies and equipment to streamline production of insect-based products to be used in animal feed and fertilizer. Minister Bibeau announced the opening of the new application period today in conjunction with the opening of the company’s new facilities.

This new intake of the ACT Adoption Stream will prioritize investments that respond to environmental sustainability and have the greatest potential to generate measurable GHG, fertilizer and methane emission reductions in line with Government of Canada targets.

Eligible applicants from across Canada will be able to submit applications for this intake from June 1 until June 22, 2023 and are encouraged to apply immediately. Organizations who have received Adoption Stream funding in the past are not eligible to apply to this new funding opportunity.

“We are committed to supporting agricultural producers in their efforts to reduce their climate footprint. The Agricultural Clean Technology Program makes it more accessible to acquire equipment that will make Canadian agriculture increasingly sustainable.”

– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

As part of the Strengthened Climate Plan and the Emissions Reduction Plan , the Government of Canada has committed over $1.5 billion to accelerate the agricultural sector’s progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This includes $495.7 million for the ACT Program.

and the , the Government of has committed over to accelerate the agricultural sector’s progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This includes for the ACT Program. The ACT Program is a seven-year, $495.7 million initiative, comprised of two funding streams, with the Adoption Stream ending on March 31, 2026 , and the Research and Innovation Stream ending on March 31, 2028 .

initiative, comprised of two funding streams, with the Adoption Stream ending on , and the Research and Innovation Stream ending on . Through the ACT Program, it is anticipated that greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by up to 0.8 megaton each year as a result of fuel switching and decreased fuel consumption.

Eligible applicants under the new Adoption Stream intake must be for-profit organizations including businesses or corporations, individuals or sole-proprietorship, co-operatives or partnerships and Indigenous groups. Applicants must be existing operations seeking to reduce existing GHG, fertilizer and methane emissions.

For more information on the Adoption Stream, please contact aafc.act-a-tpa-a.aac@agr.gc.ca or 1-877-246-4682. Program information is also available at www.agriculture.canada.ca/en/programs/agricultural-clean-technology-adoption-stream.

2030 Emissions Reduction Plan

Agricultural Clean Technology Program: Adoption Stream

Agricultural Clean Technology Program: Research and Innovation Stream

