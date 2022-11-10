Minister Miller Announces Federal Investment for Clean Energy Technology in Montreal

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ – Innovating new sustainable technologies is an effective way to deliver sustainable jobs and economic growth while fighting climate change. The Government of Canada is investing in such technologies across the energy sector, including investments in delivering cutting-edge solar energy technology.

Today, Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Sœurs, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $750,000 investment in Edgehog Advanced Technologies to advance a solar energy technology that will improve efficiency and contribute to fighting climate change. Edgehog also contributed to the project, for a total project cost of more than $1.88 million.

The investment will support Edgehog by scaling-up its Eluminar™ nanotextured, anti-reflection glass technology for high-performing solar panels. This environmentally friendly technology is expected to increase energy production in the winter without the use of expensive and high-maintenance sun tracking systems and has the potential to accelerate the adoption of solar panels, including in Canada’s northern and remote communities. In addition, the project will create jobs in this innovative and transformative field.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Energy Innovation Program , the project advances clean energy technologies that help Canada meet its climate change targets and build a low-emissions energy future. This is done through investments in research, development and demonstration projects, as well as through related scientific activities.

The Government of Canada will continue to support innovative projects and technologies that support a healthy economy as we advance on our way to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Canadians are driving forward innovation in the energy sector, including in the solar industry. Today’s $750,000 investment in Montreal-based Edgehog Advanced Technologies will support technology that supports the success of solar energy, including in northern and remote communities.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

“Today, I joined Edgehog Advanced Technologies to announce $750,000 in federal support for its innovative solar technologies. This investment will support jobs and clean energy both here in Montreal and across the country. Congratulations to all of those involved in this important work.”

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Sœurs

“The EIP funding by NRCan allowed us at Edgehog to accelerate the commercialization of the world’s most transmissive glass for enhancing solar panel energy generation. This allows us to contribute toward addressing urgent climate change goals in a timely manner and increases our global competitiveness. With the successful delivery of this project, Edgehog-enhanced panels feature 6–12 percent-higher power generation. Deployed globally, this would translate into 193 Megatonnes of CO 2 -equivalent per year by 2050, or in other words, adding Edgehog treatment to a single solar panel has the equivalent benefit of seeding and growing 15 extra trees.”

Dr. Calvin Cheng

Chief Technology Officer, Edgehog Advanced Technologies

