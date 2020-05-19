Minister stung by scathing letter

news, local-news,

Australia’s Defence Minister Linda Reynolds has rejected an accusation she mislead the Senate during a statement over the government’s rejection of a Victoria Cross commendation for Teddy Sheean. Defence Honours and Awards Appeal Tribunal chairman Mark Sullivan recently penned a scathing letter to the minister following statements she made regarding its 2019 inquiry. In it, he accused Senator Reynolds of misrepresenting the function of the tribunal and made incorrect statements about its review last year. “These two statements, in my view, make your answer to the Senate misleading and in need of correction,” he said. Mr Sullivan pointed out the inquiry was based on a review of the Chief of Navy’s decision not to award a VC to Sheean, not a review on the 2013 Valor inquiry as the senator claimed. “Any reading of the tribunal’s recommendation would confirm this critical point,” he said. “I do assume you have received advice on this matter before you made your statement. I do believe a thorough reading of the tribunal’s decision and reasons would be useful.” Mr Sullivan said Veterans Affairs Minister Darren Chester had advised him that he was comfortable with the tribunal’s recommendation. Senator Reynolds said she did not mislead Parliament but would write to the Senate president to have the record corrected. Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie said the letter called the government out on its decision not to bestow the award. “There’s nowhere to hide for the Prime Minister to hide anymore,” she said. “The only thing stopping Teddy from getting the recognition and credit and honour he deserves is the stubbornness of the bloke living in The Lodge.” Tasmanian Veterans Affairs Minister Guy Barnett said the call for the minister to correct the record confirmed the government had made the wrong decision. “It was a breach of process; a denial of natural justice,” he said. “The independent umpire has made a decision so the government needs to provide all the reasons why that decision is invalid and that has not occurred to date.” All federal Tasmanian Labor members on Tuesday signed a letter to Mr Chester requesting the government reverse its decision not to bestow Sheean the honour. Labor senator Anne Urquhart said the members would continue to fight for the seamen’s extraordinary heroism to be properly recognised.

