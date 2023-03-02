Minister Wilkinson and MP Lapointe Announce Federal Funding for EV Chargers in Sudbury

SUDBURY, ON, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ – Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That’s why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EVs) in Ontario and across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament, announced a $100,000 investment in the Cambrian College of Applied Arts and Technology to install 20 EV chargers on its Sudbury Campus.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), these chargers are now available to Ontarians. Cambrian College also contributed over $247,000 toward this project.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

Budget 2022 provided an additional $1.7 billion to extend the government’s purchase incentive program until March 2025 and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs. In support of the government’s objective of adding 50,000 new zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) chargers to Canada’s network, Budget 2022 also provided an additional $400 million to Natural Resources Canada to continue deploying zero-emission vehicle infrastructure by extending the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program to March 2027, complemented by $500 million that Canada’s Infrastructure Bank will invest in large-scale ZEV charging and refuelling infrastructure that is revenue-generating and in the public interest.

Budget 2022 also provided up to nearly $4 billion over eight years for the implementation of the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, with the aim of advancing the development of critical minerals resources and value chains — including metals for clean technologies like electric vehicles and advanced batteries — to enable the transition to a low-carbon economy and support advanced technology and manufacturing.

Further, the 2022 Fall Economic Statement included a refundable investment tax credit for clean technologies including industrial zero-emission vehicle charging and refuelling equipment, alongside support for clean energy generation and storage. The statement also included the creation of a Sustainable Jobs Training Centre and Secretariat, which will support thousands of workers in skills training and placements in the low-carbon economy.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada’s target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today’s announcement is part of achieving Canada’s ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

“We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Ontario, will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

“Through their use in electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, critical minerals play an important role in achieving Canada’s climate targets and reducing emissions in the transportation sector. Today’s announcement is another example of how we are supporting Sudbury’s ongoing leadership in the global transformation to net zero.”

Viviane Lapointe

Member of Parliament for Sudbury

“This investment further builds on Cambrian College’s rise as an EV leader through its research and development facilities where important work is being done. It is vital that we continue to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. This funding shows that Cambrian College is both an innovator in the EV space and an institution that wants to make EVs more accessible to people in Nickel Belt-Greater Sudbury. Our government is committed to investing in clean technology to help meet our emission reduction targets, grow the economy and create green jobs for the future.”

Marc G. Serré

Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages

“As more people plug in to the concept of electric vehicles (EVs), we know we are going to see more of them on campus, both from students and staff. These new EV stations are part of our overall commitment to be a more sustainable campus with a smaller carbon footprint. Initiatives like these help us be better stewards of the planet and our resources.”

Shawn Poland

Interim President, Cambrian College



Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Thanks to the funds invested to date by ZEVIP, more than 34,500 new charging stations will be installed from coast to coast by 2027.

Budget 2022 provided Natural Resources Canada’s ZEVIP with an additional $400 million , and Canada’s Infrastructure Bank will invest $500 million to deploy an additional 50,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2027.

, and Infrastructure Bank will invest to deploy an additional 50,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2027. To date, over 185,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

