Minister Wilkinson Announces an Investment for the Nunavut All-of-Government Energy Forum

IQALUIT, NU, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ – Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change. Investments in renewable energy initiatives that support energy independence and economic development will ensure we build a clean energy future that strengthens the economy, creates good, middle-class jobs and supports the natural resource sectors.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of more than $455,000 to the Nunavut Economic Developers Association to host the Nunavut All-of-Government Energy Forum, being held January 11–12, 2023, in Iqaluit. This funding comes from the capacity-building stream of the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program.

The Forum will bring together senior government officials from multiple departments, ministries and municipalities, and senior utility officials. This is an opportunity to work together to identify policy and legislative barriers around clean energy transition, its implications, and impacts on all territorial departments and service delivery, and learn about funding programs available. It will ensure Inuit communities in Nunavut are able to carry out their energy plans to create sustainable community development while addressing critical needs such as housing, health and education.

These investments demonstrate the Government of Canada’s ongoing commitment to supporting innovative projects in energy sectors toward a clean, sustainable and competitive energy and resource industry while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, advancing economic reconciliation and fighting climate change.

Quotes

“Across Canada, we are seeing the impacts of our changing climate, and nowhere is this clearer than in the North. Working in close partnership with governments, local communities and Indigenous Peoples, we are committed to lowering emissions and building a clean energy future for the North — one that protects biodiversity, creates meaningful economic opportunity and preserves northern communities’ heritage and way of life.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources Canada

“Nunavummiut are on the frontlines of climate change. Its impacts on sea ice, coastlines, wildlife and much more are affecting the Inuit way of life. Our government is committed to working with all partners in fighting climate change. By working in partnership with Nunavummiut, we will build a greener, more sustainable and more prosperous future for generations to come.”

The Honourable Dan Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

“NEDA’s members, Community Economic Development Officers (CEDOs) and economic development professionals in the Territory shared their community’s challenges in participating in the clean energy transition. NEDA is thankful for the federal government’s investment through Natural Resources Canada to facilitate all parties in developing a path forward for the energy transition that fosters sustainable economic development opportunities for Inuit communities.”

Geoff Byrne

President, Nunavut Economic Developers Association

Quick Facts

Federal funding for this project is provided by Natural Resources Canada’s Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways (SREPs) program , a $1.56-billion program that provides support for smart renewable energy and electrical grid modernization projects, including projects that support capacity building. This program will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by enabling increased renewable energy capacity that will provide essential grid services while supporting Canada’s ongoing transition to a net-zero economy by 2050 as well as Canada’s commitment to achieving a 100-percent net-zero-emitting electricity system by 2035.







The Nunavut Economic Developers Association (NEDA) is an active, membership driven organization assisting Community Economic Development Officers (CEDOs) and economic development professionals in Nunavut. Its mandate is to support its members through professional development, networking, advocacy and the exchange of information and ideas. In partnership with the Government of Canada and the Government of Nunavut, NEDA is a leader in economic development within the territory.

Associated Links

