Minister Wilkinson Launches Call for Proposals for the Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ – Transportation accounts for a quarter of Canada’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, with almost half coming from passenger vehicles and light trucks. Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. This is why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) across the country, affirming Canada’s role as a global leader in clean transportation.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, officially launched a call for proposals (CFP) for the Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative (ZEVAI). The initiative’s 2022 CFP will help fund new and innovative projects that aim to increase awareness and knowledge of ZEVs and charging and refueling infrastructure thereby increasing public confidence in these vehicles and their economic and environmental benefits. Natural Resources Canada will provide funding through non-repayable contributions of between 50 and 75 percent of the total eligible project costs, with a maximum funding of up to $300,000 per project. The CFP will close on August 18, 2022.

Since 2015, Canada has invested over $3 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV. However, addressing gaps in ZEV knowledge and experience remains vital to supporting the transition to ZEVs. Studies show that one of the primary barriers to adoption is low familiarity with ZEVs and relevant infrastructure.

Using a three-pronged approach of increased awareness, purchase incentives and infrastructure deployment is key to growing public confidence in ZEVs and will help put Canada in the fast lane to net zero.

Building on close to 50 successful projects coast to coast since 2019, the 2022 CFP focuses on passenger e-mobility — light-duty vehicles (LDV) and micro-mobility solutions — awareness and education projects with a strong emphasis on equity, diversity and inclusion

Similar to other investments in clean technology, today’s announcement is part of achieving Canada’s ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

“Through the Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, we’re equipping Canadians with the knowledge they need to confidently make the switch to a zero-emission vehicle. Ensuring easy access to EVs across Canada is a critical part of our plan to lower emissions and achieve our climate goals. Through these and similar investments, we are putting more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future.”

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Sixty-six percent of Canadians have never ridden in or driven an EV, but 83 percent would be interested in taking a ZEV for a test drive.

Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 25,000 new chargers coast to coast.

To date, over 136,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

