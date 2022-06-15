Minister Wilkinson Positions Canada as a Global Leader in Sustainable Mineral Development and Green Mining Innovation

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ – Canada’s mining industry will be a key enabler of the clean energy transition at home and around the world and remains a major contributor to economic growth and job creation in Canada. The Government of Canada is committed to working with the mining industry to ensure it continues to create good jobs for Canadians while contributing to Canada’s ambitious climate and nature goals as well as reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

This week, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources, participated at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, the world’s premier annual exploration and mining event.

At the convention, Minister Wilkinson:

Released the Critical Minerals Strategy Discussion Paper , which seeks input from provinces and territories, Indigenous Peoples, industry and interested stakeholders on Canada’s upcoming Critical Minerals Strategy;

, which seeks input from provinces and territories, Indigenous Peoples, industry and interested stakeholders on upcoming Critical Minerals Strategy; Advanced the development of the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), a new multilateral initiative focused on driving investment to mining, mineral processing and recycling projects that adhere to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards;

(MSP), a new multilateral initiative focused on driving investment to mining, mineral processing and recycling projects that adhere to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards; Awarded $5 million to the Canadian Mining Innovation Council (CMIC) as the grand prize winner of the Crush It! Challenge ;

to the (CMIC) as the grand prize winner of the ; Launched the new investor-oriented digital publication , “Spotlight on Mining: Opportunities in Canada’s Minerals and Metals Sector”;

, “Spotlight on Mining: Opportunities in Minerals and Metals Sector”; Released the Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan Action Plan 2021 and met with provincial and territorial partners, including from Newfoundland and Labrador , Quebec , Manitoba , the Northwest Territories and the Yukon ;

and met with provincial and territorial partners, including from and , , , the and the ; Chaired a meeting of the International Mining Ministers Summit — which included representatives from 18 countries, including the United States and Japan — focusing on driving investments and policies to support sustainable and reliable international critical minerals value chains;

and — focusing on driving investments and policies to support sustainable and reliable international critical minerals value chains; Chaired a roundtable with Indigenous partners to discuss advancing Indigenous priorities and economic reconciliation in the mining sector;

Met with foreign investors and companies to attract foreign capital to Canada’s mining sector as well as Canadian minerals and metals industry representatives to spur investment in Canada’s mining sector, particularly in the critical minerals space; and

mining sector as well as Canadian minerals and metals industry representatives to spur investment in mining sector, particularly in the critical minerals space; and Co-led a roundtable with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on advancing ESG approaches, promoting the upstream sector of Canada’s battery value chain and establishing the secure and sustainable supply chains required for future economic growth and a successful energy transition.

“Critical minerals offer an enormous economic opportunity for Canada as the world transitions to a green and digital economy. Our government is committed to making Canada a world leader in critical minerals, from exploration to recycling.”

In Budget 2022, Canada committed $3.8 billion over eight years for a Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy to support the development of and attract investment in Canada’s critical minerals.

committed over eight years for a to support the development of and attract investment in critical minerals. In 2021, Canada identified 31 metals and minerals it considers “critical.”

identified it considers “critical.” Canada is a leading global producer of many critical minerals including those used in advanced battery technologies, such as copper, graphite and nickel.

