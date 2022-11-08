Minister Wilkinson to highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement

OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will host an event at SFU VentureLabs to highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada’s plan to continue its sound stewardship of the economy, make life more affordable, and build an economy that works for everyone.

A media availability will follow the event.

Date Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time: 9:30–10 a.m. PT

Times (all times local)

Location: SFU VentureLabs

555 W Hastings Street, 11th floor concourse

Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 4N4

Note: Media are asked to arrive at SFU VentureLabs by 9 a.m. PT.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada