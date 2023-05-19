Ministers Champagne and Ng meet with North American counterparts, industry and universities on building continental semiconductor supply chain

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, concluded a two-day visit to Washington, D.C., where they took part in the first-ever North American semiconductor conference.

Alongside Gina Raimondo, United States Secretary of Commerce, and Raquel Buenrostro, Mexico’s Secretary of Economy, the ministers explored ways to strengthen and secure the semiconductor supply chain in North America.

This two-day trilateral conference, organized by the Semiconductor Industry Association and Arizona State University, brought together senior industry executives, universities and government representatives. Together, they discussed adapting policies and increasing investments in semiconductor supply chains across North America, as well as developing the workforce to support this critical sector.

Before leaving Washington, D.C., Minister Ng and Minister Champagne also held a bilateral meeting with Secretary Raimondo to discuss topics of mutual interest, including semiconductors, supply chain resilience, critical minerals and artificial intelligence.

Quotes

“Canada will work with the U.S. and Mexico to spur investments that promote secure and resilient continental semiconductor supply chains, creating good jobs here in North America. By working together with our North American neighbours, we are ensuring our economic and national security. Today, we are starting to write a new chapter in the history of semiconductors in North America, and Canada is committed to playing an important role in building continental semiconductor supply chain resiliency.”

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

“Semiconductors are increasingly present in our everyday life—in the cars we drive, the phones we use and the national defence systems that protect us—and Canada is at the table as a leader. We play an important role in the global semiconductor supply chain, with our resources, world-class products and talented people. Our government is committed to strengthening that role by working closely with our partners in the U.S. and Mexico to ensure the growth and competitiveness of the North American semiconductor sector and supply chain. This is key to creating good jobs, showcasing Canadian innovation and driving economic prosperity across Canada.”

– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

Quick facts

As agreed at the last North American Leaders’ Summit in January, Canada is committed to working with Mexico and the U.S. to boost regional competitiveness, forge stronger regional supply chains and promote targeted investments.

is committed to working with and the U.S. to boost regional competitiveness, forge stronger regional supply chains and promote targeted investments. Canada is well integrated into global semiconductor supply chains and possesses outsized strength in niche areas of the semiconductor value chain that support many international markets.

is well integrated into global semiconductor supply chains and possesses outsized strength in niche areas of the semiconductor value chain that support many international markets. Canada has a comparative advantage in the manufacturing of specialized microelectronics, including compound semiconductors and advanced sensors, and it is home to some of the only advanced packaging capabilities in North America .

has a comparative advantage in the manufacturing of specialized microelectronics, including compound semiconductors and advanced sensors, and it is home to some of the only advanced packaging capabilities in . Canada is also one of the most resource-rich countries on the planet, producing more than 60 minerals and metals used in many applications across key industries. In addition, Canada has reserves or production capacity for many minerals.

Associated links

Stay connected

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

