Minks on two Dutch farms test positive for coronavirus

Dutch police have sealed off two mink farms in the south of the country after it was revealed some of the animals were suffering from coronavirus.

An investigation has been launched to determine whether the animals were infected by their human keepers.

The towns where the farms are located, Germert-Bakel and Laarbeek, are both in the southern Noord Brabant province of the Netherlands which has seen the country’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

Latest statistics from the Johns Hopkins University shows that the Netherlands has 38,040 confirmed cases of infection with 4,491 deaths.

Barrier tape cordoning off buildings of a mink farm at Beek en Donk, eastern Netherlands on April 26, after it was revealed some of the animals were suffering from coronavirus

A closed off mink farm in Beek en Donk, the Netherlands, on Sunday. The effected animals were tested after showing signs of illness including shortness of breath and gastric problems

Medics are trying to work out the source of the infection by testing employees (Stock image of mink)

Police sealed off the entrances of the two farms at Milheeze and Beek en Donk with red-and-white tape and advised locals not to walk or cycle anywhere within 437 yards of the two affected mink farms.

Movement of the ferret-like mammals and their manure was banned and the agriculture ministry said it was studying the outbreak carefully, including testing the air and soil.

The effected animals were tested after showing signs of illness including shortness of breath and gastric problems. Medics are trying to work out the source of the infection by testing employees.

After the confirmation of the infection, Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority Minister (NVWA) Carola Schouten ordered on Sunday that mink farmers, vets and people in research institutions need to notify them immediately if they notice breathing problems or an increase in mortality in minks.

The minister indicated that there were no plans to extend the order to any other livestock animals on the farms as there were no indications that these were also affected.

Researchers are currently at both farms taking samples to see which of the animals are infected to map the course of the disease for further research. They were also taking dust samples to see how far the virus was spreading outside the radius of the farm.

Mink breeding is already controversial in the Netherlands with a legal challenge at the country’s highest court ordering that it should eventually be phased out by 2024.

Beek en Donk mayor Frank van der Meijden said he had spoken to the local farm owner where there were 7,500 adult animals, and steps were being taken to make sure that they remain cared for. At the moment there was reportedly no suggestion that the animals would be culled.

The other farm with infected animals at Milheeze reportedly houses 13,000 minks.

The minks were the first reported cases in animals in the Netherlands of the disease, which has been found in some pets and zoo animals around the world after spreading among people.

Two dogs in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus last month. The first of the two dogs infected in Hong Kong was a pomeranian, belonging to a 60-year-old woman who had tested positive for the virus. The dog later died after being released from quarantine, officials said.

The second infected dog was a German shepherd living in the Pok Fu Lam area on Hong Kong Island.

In Belgium, a woman was found to have passed on the coronavirus to her pet cat. ‘The cat had diarrhoea, kept vomiting and had breathing difficulties. The researchers found the virus in the cat’s faeces,’ the country’s top virologist said.

A total of eight big cats have tested positive for coronavirus at the Bronx Zoo in New York City.