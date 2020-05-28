Minnesota Gov. activates National Guard following protests over police custody death of George Floyd

The Governor of Minnesota has activated the National Guard in response to protests and looting over the police custody death of George Floyd.

Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department on Monday and in the days following rallies took place in the city as well as Los Angeles. But the protests turned to looting, with some people being tear gassed and seriously injured.

Tim Walz said Thursday that the National Guard was being activated to help protect those who wished to live and demonstrate in a peaceful manner.

Walz released the following statement: ‘Our state watched Mr. Floyd’s humanity be erased.

‘Our feelings of anguish, anger, and disillusionment are justified, and we must continue to seek justice and fairness. We must continue to examine and address the systemic inequities and discrimination that led to this incident and many others in the past. Since Mr. Floyd’s death, thousands of Minnesotans have expressed their frustration in a peaceful and constructive manner.

‘Demonstrators have gathered in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and surrounding communities to protest Mr. Floyd’s death. Peaceful demonstrations are a keystone of our democratic system. We must also allow those who wish to protest peacefully to do so safely. Unfortunately, some individuals have engaged in unlawful and dangerous activity, including arson, rioting, looting, and damaging public and private property.

‘These activities threaten the safety of lawful demonstrators and other Minnesotans, and both first responders and demonstrators have already been injured. Many businesses, including businesses owned by people of color, have suffered damage as a result of this unlawful activity.

‘The City of Minneapolis has exhausted its resources and called for assistance from mutual aid partners to ensure immediate response to protect life, safety, and property. These mutual aid partners have fully committed their available resources. The Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have activated their emergency operations plan, and the Mayors of both cities have requested the assistance of the Minnesota National Guard to help provide security and restore safety.

‘The State Emergency Operations Center (‘SEOC’) is currently activated for the COVID-19 response and has implemented the Minnesota Emergency Operations Plan. State agencies are providing assistance to local governments. The SEOC will concurrently support both the 2 COVID-19 response and the City of Minneapolis, the City of St. Paul, and surrounding communities during this situation.

