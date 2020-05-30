Minnesota Gov. Calls For ‘Full Mobilization’ Of National Guard In Response To Protests

In a Saturday press conference, Walz said his decision was “an action that has never been taken in the 164-year history of the Minnesota National Guard.”

His announcement came after days of massive anti-police-brutality protests in Minneapolis sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by white police officer Derek Chauvin. Protests in solidarity, and in response to numerous other violent and racist police incidents nationwide, have broken out across the United States, including in Atlanta; New York City; Louisville, Kentucky; Portland, Oregon; and Washington, D.C., among other cities.

Police have fired rubber bullets and tear gas on protesters in Minneapolis, escalating tensions. The situation has grown more chaotic, with some protestors setting buildings on fire ― including a police station ― and otherwise damaging property. At least one person was fatally shot, allegedly by a store owner who believed the man was looting.

Floyd’s excruciating death on Monday was caught on video that showed Chauvin pressing his knee into the neck of Floyd as he repeatedly pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for around nine minutes, with Floyd unresponsive for nearly three. Floyd was handcuffed, unarmed and was being arrested over an allegation of a possibly counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.