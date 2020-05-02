Minnesota TV station fires weatherman for post that called lockdown protesters ‘Nazi sympathizers’

A Minnesota weatherman has been fired from his local news station after he shared a Facebook post from a local rabbi that slammed anti-lockdown protesters as ‘Nazi sympathizers’.

On Friday NBC affiliate KARE-TV announced they dismissed staff meteorologist Sven Sundgaard saying he violated their ethics and policies, but they didn’t cite a specific incident.

His firing comes after he shared a controversial Facebook post by Rabbi Michael Adam Latz that described anti-lockdown demonstrators as ‘white nationalist Nazi sympathizer gun fetishist miscreants’, and sparked outrage online.

‘Due to continued violations of KARE11’s news ethics and other policies, we have made the decision to part ways with Sven Sundgaard,’ the station shared on Facebook on Friday.

KARE-TV’s announcement has racked up over 5,300 comments with some followers blasting the network for dropping their anchor for simply expressing political views while others supported the dismissal.

‘I am on the side of science and Sven. Due to the poor ethics of KARE 11, I have decided to part ways with KARE 11,’ one former viewer commented on the announcement post.

‘I understand why it was done – every network has standards on-air talent are expected to abide by. However, Sven was part of the reason I watched Kare11, so I’ll just choose another network for my news,’ another added.

‘Wow, kudos to you KARE11. I was shocked when I heard that a media figure would say what he said…Whether we agree with what Sven said or not, he has some responsibility to be neutral in public statements. I’m proud of you, KARE11,’ another commenter added, in support of the station.

‘I’m going to have no comment, other than what was publicly posted,’ John Remes, KARE president and general manager said to the Pioneer Press.

Sundgaard, who has worked as a meteorologist for the station since 2006, has not commented on the firing.

In the controversial post, shared on April 19, Latz pointed out that 81 percent of Americans support the governor’s Stay At Home directives designed to stop the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the public to ‘pay attention to armed extremists’, while bashing them as gun-toting white nationalists.

Facebook users were divided over KARE-TV’s firing of Sundgaard

Some Facebook users are sharing this image and the hashtag #StandWithSven to support him following his firing while calling for a boycott of the station

Sundgaard deleted the post following the controversy but screenshots were taken.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis had criticized the weatherman in a Twitter post on Thursday saying, ‘Today’s forecast: mostly sunny with a chance of idiocy. Weatherman @Svensundgaard does this. #COVID-19 models are about as accurate as his forecasts. @Kare11 should fire him!’

The anchor and his boyfriend Robert McEachren have been very vocal on their politics and in light of the pandemic have been hosting live online events to discuss such topics.

Sundgaard has a long history with KARE, where the St. Paul report interned in 2002 while pursuing his meteorology degree at St. Cloud State University, before he formally joined in 2006.

In St. Paul, Minnesota hundreds of protesters waving American flags and Trump 2020 banners gathered outside of Gov. Tim Walz’ official residents at the governor’s mansion on Friday April 17 to protest his stay-at-home order

Protests have against lockdown orders have unfolded across the country and Minnesota is no exception. A registered nurse pictured being taunted by protesters outside the governor’s mansion during a protest in St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday April 25

A man cheers and celebrates wearing a Trump hat during a ‘Liberate Minnesota’ protest in St. Paul on Friday April 17

Protesters pictured holding signs that say ‘Our Constitutional Rights are Essential’ , ‘Freedom and Faith over Fear’, and ‘God gave us an immune system for a reason’

Raucous rallies have emerged across the country – including in Minnesota – to protest stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 that has infected more than a million people across the country.

Demonstrations have taken place outside the governor’s mansion in St. Paul over the past two weekends, where protesters wave Trump 2020 banners and American flags and signs that say ‘Freedom and faith over fear’.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support for dissenters on April 17 saying, ‘Liberate Minnesota’.

In Minnesota there are over 5,000 COVID-19 infections and 371 deaths so far.