Minor injuries reported after crash between ambulance and car

news, local-news,

A woman has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash between an ambulance and a car on Friday night. The crash occurred at the intersection of Bathurst and Frederick streets about 7.45pm. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Police on the scene said the ambulance was travelling under lights and sirens when the crash occurred. The 18-year-old driver of a Hyndai Getz was taken to Launceston General Hospital. No serious injuries had been reported. IN OTHER NEWS:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/hmGELMDNLvR57UVp2m7fXz/841f9935-dcef-4816-b023-ae32f33baa90.jpeg/r0_302_3264_2146_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg