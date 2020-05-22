Minor injuries reported after crash between ambulance and car

news, local-news,
A woman has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash between an ambulance and a car on Friday night. The crash occurred at the intersection of Bathurst and Frederick streets about 7.45pm. Police on the scene said the ambulance was travelling under lights and sirens when the crash occurred. The 18-year-old driver of a Hyndai Getz was taken to Launceston General Hospital. No serious injuries had been reported.
https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/hmGELMDNLvR57UVp2m7fXz/841f9935-dcef-4816-b023-ae32f33baa90.jpeg/r0_302_3264_2146_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg
