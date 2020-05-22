Minter Ellison director Pamela Jack’s $12m apartment among agent’s $37m worth of May sales – realestate.com.au

A $12m Darling Point residence owned by Minter Ellison director Pamela Jack and a Rushcutters Bay apartment once owned by fashion icon Maggie Tabberer are among $37.4 million worth of May sales by one prolific agent.

And Richardson and Wrench Elizabeth Bay/Potts Point agent Jason Boon has a simple explanation for how he found buyers for the nine properties he sold over three weeks. “They’re downsizing from larger homes to units close to the action and putting money in their pockets … people are not sure where the world is heading,” Boon said.

The sales ranged between $1.45 million for a one-bedroom apartment in the popular Potts Point block Ikon up to about a $12 million for a six-bedroom residence with harbour views at 19A Eastbourne Ave, Darlng Point.

Boon was tongue-tied when asked about Darling Point owner, yet I remembered reading in Mansion that Jack loved “lying in bed looking at the water” when it was first listed in October, 2018. Back then the guide was $14 million.

He was more chatty about the apartment Tabberer once owned at 2/61-63 McLachlan Ave: “We were guiding $4 million but we had three competitive bidders on it and it sold for $4.3 million.

“It was flying — James Packer and Theo Onisforou were the developers … it was a warehouse style apartment with six-metre high ceilings and there’s just nothing like it anywhere else.”

Tabberer sold it for $1.7 million in December, 2006.

Property records show the current owners are the Melbourne socialite, Deborah Gray.

He also sold the penthouse in Darlinghurst’s Republic 2 owned by gold trader David Baker, who co-founded Baker Steel Capital Managers, and Berry farmer Craig Hollway for $6.5 million, which had been the guide.

Ray White Double Bay’s Warren Ginsberg is also having a run of sales — six in a week.

The most recent was 1 Shaw St North Bondi, which was listed on Wednesday and sold a day later when buyer’s agent Simon Cohen brought a buyer through who snapped it up on the spot.

Ginsberg said it sold within its $3.6-$3.7 million range.

Also among Ginsberg’s sales, with colleague Adam Reichman, was a newly built four-bedroom, three-bathroom duplex with garage and pool at 18A Clairvaux Rd, Vaucluse owned by architect Simon Hansen for about $3 million.

“He wanted to be cashed up because he thinks there are going to be some good opportunities around in September and October when the government stimulus stops,” Ginsberg said.

The others were 3/16-18 Carlisle St, Rose Bay, for about $3.3 million with colleague Graham Berman; 202/33 Bronte Rd, Bondi Junction for $1.25 million; 4/35 Liverpool St, Rose Bay for $1,275,000 and a semi in Hardy St, North Bondi for $3.25 million in an off-market deal.