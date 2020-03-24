Mira Rajput Goes Glam in Latest Instagram Post, Shares Pic with Quirky Caption

Mira Rajput, who is practising social distancing like other responsible citizens has shared a picture of herself with an amusing caption. At a time when the world is struck with the horror of the rapid spread of the novel Coronavirus and people need to stop panicing, Mira’s post can be a mood lifter.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife took to Instagram to share a stunning snap of herself in which she is wearing a wraparound printed dress with off-shoulder sleeves. In the picture, she is posing with her hand covering her face.

“It wasn’t a sneeze,” she quipped in her caption.

She has also posted a couple of optimistic messages and important memos in her Instagram stories.

In her stories, shared on the photo-sharing platform, Mira posted a fun isolation regime that says ‘Quarantine Bingo’. The cool game can be spiralled by tagging friends and just screenshot and strike off.

with the picture, we know that Mira has accomplished the following: Clean your cupboard, Play an online game, did your eyebrows, baked a dish. She also shared an image where she is seen looking radiant and positive. “Be happy. Dress up for yourself, she wrote along.

