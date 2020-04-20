Mira Rajput Kapoor extracts ‘sweet revenge’ from husband Shahid Kapoor — view pic | Bollywood Life

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor engaged in a funny online war, where Mira ended up taking “sweet revenge” from him. Shahid posted a short video where he is seen flirting with Mira and calling her “sexy”. “We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine,” the actor captioned the video. Also Read – #HappyBirthdayShahidKapoor: Mira Rajput wishes ‘the love of her life’, Shahid Kapoor, with a lovely picture

Mira Rajput Kapoor took to the comment section and wrote: “Revenge is in the mail”. Also Read – Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, breaks silence on her rumoured Bollywood debut

Also Read – Jersey: Shahid Kapoor gets injured on the sets; suffers a severe lip injury — read details

She posted a throwback picture of the actor on the photo-sharing platform. “Revenge is sweet”, she captioned the image, where a young Shahid features on a cover of a magazine. Recently, Shahid took over the kitchen to treat his wife Mira with some pancakes.

On the acting front, Shahid will next be seen in “Jersey“, a remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The film tells the tale of an aging cricketer who tries to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team to win a team jersey to fulfill his son’s desire.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.