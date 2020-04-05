Mira Rajput shares selfie amid lockdown: ‘So far the eyebrows are behaving’

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared a new selfie amid the 21-day coronavirus lockdown. She posted new picture on Saturday. Looks like after the initial euphoria, fatigue is on its way.

She wrote: “So far the eyebrows are behaving.” Still looking as glamourous as she usually does, the picture shows her face, partially covered by her hair. Her eyes are in focus; we can see she is wearing an eye liner and her eyebrows are still shapely.

The lockdown period is making different celebs do different things — Mira has been cooking. On Saturday, she posted a picture of a marble cake that she was baking. Sharing it, she wrote: “Back to baking after many years! Marble Cake on its way #goodolclassic #lifeisbetterwithbutter.” Couple of days before that, she had posted a picture from her wedding in 2015 to actor Shahid Kapoor. She had written: “Down memory lane.. It’s the bittersweet memories that are etched most strongly in one’s heart. Missing the moment, missing the company, missing the celebration.”

It is not as if the lockdown period is all about gloom. Couple of days ago, she had posted pictures in her Instagram stories, showing how her husband actor Shahid Kapoor has passed the pancakes making test. She had first written: “Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes.” After the dish had been prepared, she had followed it up: “Success. I’m glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes.” What’s more, Shahid was excited to know that his wife liked his cooking. He wrote: “She actually ate it.”

On the acting front, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of a Telugu film by the same name and tells the tale of a failed cricketer, who tries to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team to win a team jersey to fulfil his son’s desire. The film’s shooting, which had been underway in Punjab, had to cancelled in mid March, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

