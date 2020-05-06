Miranda Lambert is going on a cross country road trip in an Airstream trailer in wake of coronavirus

A road trip.

The country music artist announced on her Instagram page that she had purchased a 2020 Airstream Globetrotter trailer to travel across the country with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

“When people ask me questions about all the traveling I’ve done, my answer is pretty much the same every time. ‘I’ve been everywhere but I haven’t seen much of anything,'” Lambert wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself and her husband next to the trailer. “I’ve been touring for 19 years and most times we just roll in, play our show, and roll to the next town. I’ve only gotten to spend some real time in a few of the places I’ve been. After spending these last few months at home (a much needed break and time to nest❤️) I realized something. Just because I can’t travel and play shows doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music. I have the most amazing travel companion, my husband, and we decided to add a family member.”

Lambert revealed that she’s nicknamed the trailer, “The Sheriff.”