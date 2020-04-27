Miranda Lambert shares glimpse inside her $3.4m Nashville farmhouse

Country star Miranda Lambert has shared a glimpse inside the Nashville farmhouse she shares with her second husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

The 36-year-old documented her relaxing Sunday afternoon on Instagram after cooking up a storm for her 28-year-old love.

The couple are hunkering down at the $3.4 million 400 acre Tennessee farm she purchased following her split from first husband, country singer Blake Shelton.

Home life: Miranda Lambert took to social media on Sunday to strike a pose in her T-Rex pajamas while cooking up a storm at her home in Nashville

‘Sunday’s best. What are y’all doin?’ she began the candid post.

‘T-Rex sweats ( my fav but of course the matching shirt has a red wine stain ). Vegetable Soup; Garden of Eatin’; Sugar Pie the mini horse; Brendan laughing at the number of dogs we have tryna find somewhere to sit; Coop De Ville in full swing; JD in the way, in the kitchen. Always.’

Miranda’s long list of activities were complimented with various photos of her husband and animals on their farm.

The man: Miranda’s long list of activities were complimented with various photos of her husband and animals on their farm

With the dogs: Newly retired NYPD officer Brendan, was in his element on the couch with some of their nine dogs surrounding him

The Mama’s Broken Heart singer was seen in the kitchen cooking while wearing T-Rex pajama bottoms and a black tank top.

Miranda accessorised with a bandanna on her head and appeared to be wearing very little to no makeup.

Newly retired NYPD officer Brendan, who earned a ‘hot cop’ label during his time with the force, was in his element on the couch with all their dogs surrounding him.

The pair currently live on a 400 acre farm that Miranda bought for $3.4 million in 2016.

The property in Primm Springs – an hour South West of Nashville – has three residences on it.

Farm life: Miranda and Brendan currently live on a farm with various animals including horses and chickens

Self-sustainable life: Miranda bought the Primm Springs property back in 2016 for $3.4 million. She’s currently growing fresh produce outside

Along with their many chickens, the pair have nine dogs, four cats, five horses, and two rabbits living with them.

While Miranda looked happy and relaxed on Sunday, she revealed earlier in the month that her anxiety had been ‘through the roof’ amid the global pandemic.

‘For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home,’ she shared at the time.

‘I’ve started working on some projects around the farm that I kept running from because I had to leave for work and some I’ve wanted to run from because organization is not my fav.’

The Lambert Zoo! Along with their chickens, the pair have nine dogs, four cats, five horses, and two rabbits living with them

She also shared she’d been having virtual happy hours with friends while spending time with her husband and their animals.

Miranda shocked fans when she announced her marriage on social media to her unknown man in February 2019.

The pair met on the set of Good Morning America when she was performing with her band, The Pistol Annies, in November 2018 and he was there as part of the NYPD.

But they didn’t connect until the other members of her girl group, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, invited him backstage to watch their show without her knowledge.

‘My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back.’

‘They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty”, she recently told the New York Times.

Before that she was in a high profile marriage with fellow country singer, Blake Shelton.

The pair began dating in 2006 before marrying five years later in Texas.

However their love fell apart and they filed for divorce in 2015. Blake has since moved on to Gwen Stefani.